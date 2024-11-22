If you're looking to jump into the world of drone flying, we have a fantastic Black Friday deal for you: the DJI Mini 3 is currently 21% off on Amazon, down from $419 to $329. It's the cheapest the drone has ever been, so now is a great time to buy it.

In our DJI Mini 3 review, we called this drone an "affordable beginner option". With an extra $90 off its MSRP, it's now more affordable than ever. It's our number one choice on our guide to the best beginner drones, thanks to being easy to set up, having a fantastic camera and being lightweight and compact. It's a sub-250g drone, too, which means you don't need FAA registration or a Remote ID in the US.

If you're looking for an upgrade or want your first drone, then, we think the DJI Mini 3 is an absolutely perfect choice, and at its cheapest price ever, it's amongst the best drones and best drone deals we've seen so far this Black Friday.

DJI Mini 3: was $419 now $329 at Amazon

Save $90 on the DJI Mini 3, one of the best beginner drones on the market. Coming from DJI, you know you're getting a quality product — they're a leader in the drones field. We love the camera on the Mini 3 along with how compact it is. This is the cheapest price it's been, so it's a bargain we thoroughly recommend.

Image 1 of 5 The DJI Mini 3 in flight. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 3 unfolded and ready to take flight. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 3 and its controller side-by-side. (Image credit: James Abbott) The camera on the DJI Mini 3. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 3 folds up very compact, making it ideal for traveling with. (Image credit: James Abbott)

One of the best beginner drones, the DJI Mini 3 is ideal thanks to its lightweight size. Its sub-250g size means anyone can use it for recreational purposes without legal legwork in the US, and it's also ideal for traveling around thanks to how compact it is when folded up.

It has a roughly 38-minute flight time (although if you upgrade to a 'Plus' battery you can get closer to 51 minutes). One of its most impressive features, though, is its camera. The video quality is excellent, capturing up to 4K to 30fps (and 2.7k at 60fps). There are multiple shooting options here, too, including Single Shot, Timed, Auto Exposure Bracketing (three exposures), Panorama, Sphere, 180°, Wide Angle and HDR.

Key features: 248g, 38 minute battery (2,453mAh), up to 12km video transmission, up to 4k video resolution.

Product launched: December 2022

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen on Amazon so far. The DJI Mini 3 usually retails at its full MSRP ($419), so this $90 reduction is a seriously good deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $329 | Walmart: $419 | DJI Store: $329

Reviews consensus: If you’re on a budget but would like excellent image quality, DJI reliability, ease of use and all in a small and lightweight package but can live without collision avoidance, the Mini 3 is for you. The cost savings compared to the Mini 3 Pro are significant and make this drone the most accessible in the DJI Mavic series line-up.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best drones, Best beginner drones

✅ Buy it if: You're new to drones but still want something that's excellent quality, compact and can record great 4K video.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're an experienced drone user who wants something seriously cutting edge.

