Take to the skies for less this Prime Day — save $50 on the DJI Mavic Mini Drone Combo

First introduced back in 2019, the DJI Mavic Mini Combo is a compact and lightweight drone aimed at beginners and hobbyists who want to explore the world of aerial photography and videography without any of the complexities and regulations associated with larger, more professional drones.

If this sounds like the exact thing you're looking for, then you'll be pleased to see that Amazon is offering $50 off the DJI Mavic Mini Combo for Prime Day 2023. It's not the biggest reduction in price we've ever seen, but it's not to be sniffed at, and this fantastic beginner drone can now be yours for $449.

Although it's now been superseded by a number of newer models, this model still provides value to newbie drone fliers or for anyone on a budget, especially considering all the extras that come with it. With an estimated flight time of around 30 minutes per battery, you'll get 90 minutes worth of flight time to capture photos and videos with the three batteries that are included.

DJI Mavic Mini Combo was $499 now $449 at Amazon. Save $50 on this fantastic beginner drone from DJI. The Mavic Mini may not be the most powerful drone out there, but it's still worth buying if you're looking to capture videos and photos without needing the absolute best quality you can buy.



Weighing just 249 grams, the Mavic Mini falls below the weight threshold that typically requires FAA registration in the US, making it a hassle-free choice for casual drone enthusiasts (but make sure you check your local drone regulations). Despite its small size, the Mavic Mini boasts some great features.

One of the advantages of the DJI Mavic Mini is its ease of use. It features intuitive controls and various shooting modes, including QuickShots, which allow you to capture cinematic shots effortlessly. The 3-axis gimbal stabilizes the camera, ensuring smooth and steady footage even in light winds.

However, it's not without its downsides. The Mavic Mini lacks any obstacle avoidance sensors, so you'll need to be cautious when flying in environments with potential obstacles, especially if you're a beginner. While its 12-megapixel, 2.7K video at 30FPS camera quality is good, it falls short of the 4K resolution offered by some of the best drones and newer versions of the Mavic Mini. Also, it doesn't feature any advanced flight modes like ActiveTrack, which can track and follow moving subjects.

In this combo, you'll get all the accessories you'll need to get started, including three batteries, the controller, spare propellers, a charger, spare control sticks, cables and a carrying bag.

(Image credit: DjI)

Key Specs: The 12-megapixel camera is decent, and it's capable of recording 2.7K video at 30FPS, which is fine for casual users. It's in the sub-250g category so there are no tricky registrations to contend with and it comes with all the extras.

Consensus: We think it's a great little beginner drone that would be ideal for anyone just starting out. It's not without its flaws, but if you don't want to spend more on the more powerful options, it's a neat little package.

Buy if: You're a beginner looking for an easy-to-use, beginner-friendly drone to hone your flying skills.

Don't buy if: You want 4K quality video footage, as the Mavic Mini isn't capable of that, so if you're a serious photographer or videographer you may want to go for one of the newer models.

Alternative models: If you do want to be able to record 4K video, check out the model that replaced it, the DJI Mini 2.