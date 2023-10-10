Lowest ever price — save $116 on Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42 binoculars on Prime Day

There's an amazing deal on these Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42 binoculars in the Prime Day event, and it's actually Amazon's lowest-ever price for this particular pair. You can save a whopping $160.28 (that's a 31% price reduction) and grab this pair for just $263.59.

We reviewed the little sibling, the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 last year, which we loved and featured in our best binoculars guide. Although they may look and feel identical, the pair in the Prime Day deal is superior and has ED (extra-low dispersion) glass, whereas the pair we originally reviewed doesn't. The non-ED variant is actually now more expensive than the ED pair thanks to this offer, so, you'd be crazy not to take advantage of this deal.

Binoculars have soared in popularity in the last few years as more people were taking up stargazing while stuck in their homes during the pandemic, and as a result, they've been regularly discounted in retail sales events ever since. It's a fantastic way of not only exploring the night sky but also for wildlife observing, concerts and sports events.

Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42 binoculars was $379.95 now $263.59 at Amazon. Save 31% on these fantastic binoculars from Celestron, with ED objective lenses and phase-coated Bak4 prisms. This is Amazon's lowest-ever price for this pair, and they're now even cheaper than the non-ED variant.

So, what are these binoculars good for?

As the name 'TrailSeeker' suggests, they're ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and would be a great option for serious bird watching and nature observation as they deliver razor-sharp, vibrant views. They're waterproof and fogproof (which is important as you'll be using them outdoors most of the time), and the ED glass effectively eliminates chromatic aberration (which is that annoying purple fringing you see around certain objects).

They have good eye relief of 17.2mm which makes them a great, comfortable option if you wear glasses, and they weigh 23.5 oz (666 g) so are small enough for day-to-day hiking use, but not tiny enough that they compromise on quality. When we reviewed the non-ED pair, we found that they were good for stargazing but lacked the magnification for deep-sky viewing.

In this deal, you'll also get a comfortable carry harness, a deluxe padded neck strap, a single-piece eyepiece cover, tetherable objective covers, a durable padded carrying case and more.



Key Specs: With 8x magnification and wide 42mm objectives, you get bright views in any type of weather, even in the dark. Their waterproof and fogproof design means they're perfect for any changes in temperature, and the close focus of 6.5 ft (2.16 m) means you can observe subjects fairly close to you. However, they do lack the magnification for serious astro.

Consensus: Traveling stargazers will love the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 roof prism binoculars that work well after dark and strike a balance between quality, affordability and portability.

Buy if: You're a serious wildlife spotter who wants to observe all kinds of wildlife and the occasional bit of astro, and you'll primarily be using them outside.

Don't buy if: You want to do deep-sky stargazing, as they lack the magnification needed.

Alternative models: If you do want to do deep-sky astro, the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 would be a better option, but you'll also need one of the best tripods to mount them on.