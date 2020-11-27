Up to $840 off Celestron's NexStar Computerized Telescope, 41% discount at Adorama

Celestron's NexStar range of computerized telescopes is a firm favorite at Space.com, so we're pleased to reveal that Adorama has reduced the price on these GoTo instruments by 41% — you can snap up one of these telescopes for just $499.

This Black Friday, you'll be able to get $840 off the NexStar 8SE, $560.95 off the NexStar 6SE and $330.95 off the NexStar 4SE. All models offer excellent optics, thanks to a flawless lens coating so no defects like color fringing or coma ruin your observations. Views of globular clusters, nebulas, planets, the moon and galaxies are revealed with impressive clarity.

The NexStar's database boasts 40,000 night-sky targets to explore at the touch of a button and a 25 mm E-Lux eyepiece, StarPointer finderscope, accessory tray, USB cable, star diagonal, astronomy software, the NexStar+ handset are all included in the price.

For a great mid-level option we recommend the Celestron NexStar 6SE, which is at an impressive 41% off and will suit a variety of budgets as well as level of astronomer. If your budget doesn't quite stretch that far, or you're looking for a larger aperture, then the NexStar 4SE and NexStar 8SE are both still excellent choices.

Celestron NexStar 4SE Telescope: $829.95 $499.00 at Walmart A smaller aperture compared to the NexStar 6SE, the Celestron NexStar 4SE still packs an observing punch when it comes to tracking down the planets and deep-sky targets. At 40% off the retail price, it's an affordable piece of kit for the beginner.View Deal

Celestron NexStar 8SE Telescope: $2,039.95 $1,199.95 at Walmart The largest of the Celestron NexStar family, the Celestron NexStar 8SE is a serious skywatching telescope that offers a seamless tour of the night sky. Views of everything from Saturn's rings to the Whirpool Galaxy are within reach and at high clarity. View Deal

Setting the NexStar up is a breeze, while the SkyAlign technology takes the hassle out of alignment before beginning your tours of the night sky. Given its ease-of-use, we recommend that this fantastic telescope can be used by the entire family — from the young to the more seasoned skywatcher.

The NexStar series is so versatile that skywatchers can also try out astrophotography, whether they choose to get serious with lunar and planetary imaging or want to dabble in wide-field photography of deep-sky targets.

Be sure to check out more of Space.com's Black Friday deals on telescopes and offers from Orion, Celestron, Meade Instruments, Sky-Watcher and Vixen.