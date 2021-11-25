Save $20 on a Celestron FireCel Plus hand-warmer combo this Black Friday for those cold stargazing nights

If you're like me, cold weather and stargazing are a mix that don't always make for a comfortable evening, but this deal on a Celestron FireCel Plus just might turn up the heat on your next night out looking at stars and planets.

Right now, you can get Celestron's FireCel Plus combo for $33.49 at Amazon, down from $54.95. That's 39% off a three-in-one combo that serves as a hand-warmer, flashlight and USB charger for your smartphone or other device.

Stargazing at night with a telescope, binoculars or the unaided eye can be a chilly affair during winter months, especially if you're trying to watch a meteor shower and spending hours hoping for a "shooting star." Celestron's FireCel Plus wards off the cold by serving as a rechargeable heater with dual-side heating (to warm your hands) or single-side heating for when it's in a pocket.

Celestron FireCel Plus Hand Warmer Celestron FireCel Plus 3-in-1 Hand Warmer: $54.95 $33.49 at Amazon You'll save $20 on Celestron's FireCel Plus handwarmer here to score a triple threat for winter stargazers. It has dual hand-warming modes, a flashlight with both white and red light to preserve night vision and a USB charger for most smartphones and devices.

The Celestron FireCel Plus weighs about 6.7 ounces (190 grams) and fits in the palm of an adult hand. It's 6 inches (15 centimeters) long, 3 inches (8 cm) wide and 2 inches (5 cm) deep, and looks like an oversize car key remote.

The hand warmer is tipped with four LED lights that can serve as a regular white-light flashlight when you're hunting for a good observing spot, as well as a red-light flashlight to protect your night vision while scanning the night sky. Both light colors have five different blinking modes, including SOS patterns to help signal others in an emergency.

Rounding out this three-in-one accessory is its charging function. The FireCel Plus carries a 5,200 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery that should give users two full charges of a smartphone, music player or other small devices. It also comes with a small drawstring carrying bag and a USB cord for recharging.

