Love the outdoors? Get 39% off on Celestron Nature DX 10x56 binoculars with Prime Day sale

Binoculars aren't just for observing space!

Our interest in binoculars here at Space.com is mainly for use in skywatching, but we thought the Celestron 10x56 Nature DX binocular (opens in new tab) Amazon Prime early access deal was too good not to share. Celestron is one of our favorite telescope manufacturers, after all.

The Celestron 10x56 Nature DX binoculars are a general purpose pair with impressive specs and are ideal for those who love an outdoor adventure. They are usually excellent value for money, but now you can save a further 39% ($101) if you're a Prime member.

They feature fully multicoated optics with high-transmission BaK4 prism glass. Despite being lightweight, they are built to last, and feature durable rubber-coated polycarbonate housing to help prevent drops and protect against knocks. They are waterproof and nitrogen-purged, allowing for stress-free nature spotting regardless of the weather or temperature. They also come with a limited lifetime warranty for even greater peace of mind.

Related: Best binoculars 2022

(opens in new tab) Celestron Nature DX 10x56 binoculars $259.95 $158.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These Celestron Nature DX 10x56 binoculars are perfect for low-light and close-range viewing. The 10-foot (3-meter) close focus is excellent for viewing nearby nature, even in your backyard. They are lightweight and compact and are quality assured by a reliable optics maker.

The twist-up eyecups with multiple stops are spectacle friendly, providing more than 17.5mm of eye relief for comfortable viewing. They also have a threaded mount for connecting a tripod adapter and tripod for those long days out in the field.

The close focus distance of just 10 feet allows for convenient backyard bird watching. Still, 10x magnification can provide enough power for long-range sighting and casual astronomy, even well into the evening when the sun drops. This is thanks to the large 56mm objective lenses — ideal for taking with you on a dusk safari.

If you want to continue your nature observations deep into the night, HEXEUM night vision binoculars are currently available with a ludicrous 53% off. This is also one of the many Prime early access deals.