Scope out $85 off the Celestron AstroMaster 130 EQ telescope

If you're looking for a new telescope or want to inspire a budding astronomer in your life then this deal on the Celestron AstroMaster 130 EQ could be perfect for you.

The $85 discount (opens in new tab) ($84.51 to be exact) means you get 24% off a Newtonian telescope that's well suited for beginners. It's easy to use and set up and it comes with a number of accessories to enhance the experience, not to mention good specs to make it worth while. It's worth noting that other telescopes in Celestron's AstroMaster range are included in our best telescopes for beginners and best budget telescopes guide.

When it comes to telescopes and discounts, we've got plenty of round-ups including guides to the best telescopes and telescope deals. However, below you can check out all the specs that make this telescope worth while including its large aperture, the mount type, the different accessories included and the length of warranty.

(opens in new tab) Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian Telescope was $349.95 now $265.44 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save nearly $85 on a telescope well suited to those without much previous experience. It's a Newtonian telescope with a 130mm aperture, Equatorial Mount and fully-coated glass optics. The accessories include two eyepieces, a tripod, a red dot finder scope, free access to Starry Night software and a two year US warranty.

Knowing the specs of a telescope is vital before getting one and the good news is, the key figures on this scope are sure to impress. First and foremost, it has good quality optics, so you get good views of your targets. A 130mm aperture allows plenty of light to pass through, making images appear brighter and it features fully-coated glass optics for crystal clear views.

The accessories are pretty cool too. Included with the telescope is a full-height tripod which helps with stability and you get two eye pieces (10mm and 20mm) as well as a red dot finder scope and a free download of Starry Night software. That has a database of over 36,000 night sky targets so learning about and tracking objects in the sky is made a lot easier. It also comes with a two year US warranty for peace of mind.

The 1000mm focal length means views of the moon and planets are optimized but it's powerful enough to view nebulas and galaxies too. Overall, this is a pretty good telescope for those without much experience, it also comes pre assembled so there's no complicated set-up. The $85 discount (opens in new tab) means it's a pretty good price to pay for it too, in fact, it's one of the lowest prices it's been on Amazon for quite some time.

