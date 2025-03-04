Aurora alert: Incoming solar storm could spark northern lights as far south as New York tonight

News
By
published

Aurora chasers are on high alert for possible geomagnetic storm conditions from March 4 to March 5. Northern lights possible at mid-latitudes.

Aurora Borealis Lights Up New York,Bear Mountain,New York,United States,USA. Ribbons of green and red light fill the sky.
An Incoming solar storm could strike Earth tonight, triggering geomagnetic storm conditions and northern lights as far south as New York and Idaho. (Image credit: Alan Perlman / 500px via Getty Images)

Heads up aurora chasers! We could be in for a treat tonight.

A coronal mass ejection (CME) from a powerful solar blast on March 1 is racing toward Earth, with the potential to spark a geomagnetic storm and subsequent impressive northern lights overnight and into tomorrow.

According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), the CME is expected to graze Earth's magnetic field on March 4 or 5, potentially triggering a G1-class geomagnetic storm. But there's more — space weather physicist Tamitha Skov notes that stronger G2 storm conditions are also possible. That means a better chance for dazzling auroras, so keep an eye on the skies and get your camera gear ready!

What to expect

Geomagnetic storms occur when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth's magnetosphere, potentially causing disruptions in satellite communications, power grid fluctuations, and — most excitingly — enhanced auroral activity. With a predicted peak Kp of 5, this even falls under the minor G1 storm classification, meaning its effects will be relatively mild. However, it's also possible that we will receive more powerful G2 conditions according to Skov, in these instances northern lights are possibly visible as far south as New York and Idaho.

NOAA classifies geomagnetic storms using a G-scale, which ranks their intensity from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme).

What time will the northern lights occur?

NOAA's forecast indicates the strongest geomagnetic activity is expected late on March 4 and perhaps into the early hours of March 5. The storm's intensity is forecasted to peak between 7:00 p.m. EST and 10:00 p.m. EST (00:00 and 03:00 GMT) on March 5, with a Kp index reaching G1 levels. Activity will likely taper off throughout the day on March 5, returning to quieter conditions by March 6. For the latest predictions and timings see NOAA's 3-day space weather forecast.

Check out our aurora live updates blog for the latest northern lights forecasts and alerts.

For those in northern latitudes, tonight could bring a chance to witness the northern lights. Stay tuned for updates, and if you're hoping to catch the aurora, find a dark location away from city lights and keep an eye on space weather alerts.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 

More about skywatching
Cadrim Star Projector

Cadrim star projector review
Pikoy Galaxy Projector on a desk with a brown background

Pikoy Galaxy Projector review
An illustration of three satellites above Earth looking down at bright green auroras.

SpaceX, NASA to launch 1st mission to study aurora 'electrojets' in Earth's atmosphere
See more latest
Most Popular
An illustration of three satellites above Earth looking down at bright green auroras.
SpaceX, NASA to launch 1st mission to study aurora 'electrojets' in Earth's atmosphere
Two panels; on the left is the SPHEREx spacecraft and on the right is material from the PUNCH mission.
NASA delays launch of SPHEREx and PUNCH missions to March 6
A giant silver Starship rocket is stacked atop its giant booster atop a seaside launch pad for SpaceX&#039;s Flight 5. silver SpaceX Starship rocket as it is hoisted atop its booster.
SpaceX calls off Starship Flight 8 launch test due to rocket issues (video)
Sunrise on the moon, as seen by Firefly Aerospace&#039;s Blue Ghost lunar lander. Firefly posted this photo on X on March 3, 2025.
Sunrise on the moon! Private Blue Ghost lander captures amazing shot after historic lunar touchdown (photo)
The Artemis 2 moon astronauts pose in the well deck of the USS San Diego during recovery exercises on Feb. 25, 2024. From left: Canadian Space Agency mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, NASA mission specialist Christina Koch, NASA pilot Victor Glover and NASA commander Reid Wiseman.
Going to SXSW 2025? Here are the festival's best space-themed panels
A red and orange spiral galaxy image with lots of stars.
Sparkling galaxy blazes with star formation in new James Webb Space Telescope image
a toy astronaut &quot;waves&quot; from the moon with a company logo above his hand
Lego partners with moon rover firm Lunar Outpost for 'future product and surprises'
A black rectangular box with &quot;STARZ&quot; written inside it and a white glow appears infront of a blue planet background with the space.com logo in the top left corner
Get 73% off Starz streaming service for three months
Intuitive Machines&#039; second moon lander, named Athena, snapped this deep-space selfie with Earth in the background on March 1, 2025.
Private Athena moon lander enters lunar orbit ahead of March 6 touchdown try
An illustration of the isolated planetary-mass object SIMP 0136
James Webb Space Telescope dives into the atmosphere of a mystery rogue planet or failed star