Amazon has Nerf deals for one day only and our favorite is 30% off!

Amazon has released a load of pre-Black Friday Nerf gun deals for one day only (ending 3am ET) and our favorite blaster is 30% off!

Starting with the Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster (which is top of our best Nerf guns guide) and a whopping 30% discount. The reason we like this blaster so much? Few Nerf guns can match the firepower as it is able to hold 32 darts at once and fire them one at a time.

16 front facing barrels mean you can lay down a heavy barrage of fire on your enemies before a quick lever action can switch your rear facing barrels to front facing and you will have another 16 rounds to fire. This blaster does not require batteries and is still relatively powerful and accurate which is why we hold it in high regard.

Amazon has reduced its price from $62.99 down to $43.99 and that's great value however, It is one of the largest Nerf guns which means it is too heavy and unsuitable for young children.

Next up is the perfect opportunity to become Master Chief as Nerf's Halo Bulldog SG Dart Blaster is also a massive 30% off! What makes this sale particularly great is that it comes with a game card to unlock a digital asset in the upcoming Halo Infinite game which will be released on December 8 . This blaster also comes with a really cool 10-dart rotating drum and is particularly great value now it's down from $36.99 to just $25.99 - a great gift for any sci-fi or Halo fan.

There's also a great offer available if your child is a fan of dinosaurs as the Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage Motorized Dart Blaster is a colossal 56% (yes, really!) off. This blaster looks like a dinosaur and comes with a targeting scope, a 10-dart capacity magazine and 20 Nerf darts but requires four AA alkaline batteries which are not included. With the holidays right around the corner, $42.99 down to just $18.49 is unbelievable value - so grab this offer whilst you can!

Would we even be space.com if we didn't include a Star Wars offer? Last but by no means least there is a Nerf Star Wars Imperial Death Trooper Deluxe Dart Blaster - inspired by Disney Plus ' hit series, " The Mandalorian ." The main features of this blaster is it's sound effects when shooting and it's glow in the dark darts - and the 30% off of course. 3 AAA batteries are required but are not included. $36.99 down to $25.99 makes this a good value gift for any Star Wars fan.

Nerf guns have always made a fun gift to give somebody and are enjoyed by many around the world - so now is a great time to grab a deal especially as the holiday season is near. These deals will only be around for today (until 3am ET) so be sure to save some money whilst you can.