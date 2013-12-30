Trending

Azure Antonia | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Crater Antonia Colorized Composite in Blue
This stunning space wallpaper is a colorized composite image from NASA's Dawn mission showing the crater Antonia, which lies in the enormous Rheasilvia basin in the southern hemisphere of the giant asteroid Vesta.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLAMPS/DLR/IDA)

This stunning space wallpaper is a colorized composite image from NASA's Dawn mission showing the crater Antonia, which lies in the enormous Rheasilvia basin in the southern hemisphere of the giant asteroid Vesta. The area lies around 58 degrees south latitude. Antonia has a diameter of 11 miles (17 kilometers). The image was taken by Dawn's framing camera from September to October 2011. [ Huge Asteroid Vesta Shines in Dazzling New Light (Images) - Read the Full Story ]

