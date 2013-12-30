Azure Antonia | Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper is a colorized composite image from NASA's Dawn mission showing the crater Antonia, which lies in the enormous Rheasilvia basin in the southern hemisphere of the giant asteroid Vesta. (Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLAMPS/DLR/IDA)

