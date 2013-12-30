This stunning space wallpaper is a colorized composite image from NASA's Dawn mission showing the crater Antonia, which lies in the enormous Rheasilvia basin in the southern hemisphere of the giant asteroid Vesta. The area lies around 58 degrees south latitude. Antonia has a diameter of 11 miles (17 kilometers). The image was taken by Dawn's framing camera from September to October 2011. [ Huge Asteroid Vesta Shines in Dazzling New Light (Images) - Read the Full Story ]
Azure Antonia | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLAMPS/DLR/IDA)
