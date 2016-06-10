Darkness on a Dwarf Planet | Space Wallpaper

It may have lost its status as a planet, but Pluto still offers much to space explorers. (Image: © NASA, Johns Hopkins Univ./APL, Southwest Research Institute)

The New Horizons spacecraft snapped this image of Pluto's dark side in July of 2015. The Sun is behind the dwarf planet, casting an eerie illumination, spotlighting Pluto's unexpected and yet breathtaking atmosphere. Pluto resides in the Kuiper belt at the edge of our solar system.

