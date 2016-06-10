The New Horizons spacecraft snapped this image of Pluto's dark side in July of 2015. The Sun is behind the dwarf planet, casting an eerie illumination, spotlighting Pluto's unexpected and yet breathtaking atmosphere. Pluto resides in the Kuiper belt at the edge of our solar system. [Learn more about the dwarf planet.]
Darkness on a Dwarf Planet | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, Johns Hopkins Univ./APL, Southwest Research Institute)
