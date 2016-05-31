Trending

On a Clear Day | Space Wallpaper

By Human Spaceflight 

On a Clear Day, ISS Earth photos
From the ISS, ESA astronaut Tim Peake photographed the clear skies and building clouds over Europe.
(Image: © ESA/NASA)

Adding to the plethora of astronaut-taken photos from the International Space Station, ESA astronaut Tim Peake captured this image of Earth. Clear skies over Europe are surrounded above and below with clouds — bringing weather — moving in, offering opportunities for more stunning images of our Blue Marble. [See more images from the ISS.]

