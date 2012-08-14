Red Bull Stratos Photos: Amazing 18-Mile 'Space Jump' Practice Skydive

Crew Members Prepare Red Bull Stratos Capsule

balazsgardi.com/Red Bull Content Pool

Crew members prepare the capsule for the second manned test flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on July 23, 2012.

Red Bull Stratos Capsule at the Flight Line

Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

The capsule seen at the flight line during the second manned test flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on July 25, 2012. Red Bull Stratos is a mission to the edge of space to an altitude of 37.000 meters to break several records including the speed of sound in freefall.

Red Bull Stratos Capsule Before Liftoff

Red Bull Content Pool

The capsule seen before lift off at the flight line during the second manned test flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on July 25, 2012. Red Bull Stratos is a mission to the edge of space to an altitude of 37,000 meters to break several records including the sound of speed in freefall.

Baumgartner Pre-Jump

Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria is on the way to the capsule at the flight line during the second manned test flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on July 25, 2012. Red Bull Stratos is a mission to the edge of space to an altitude of 37.000 meters to break several records including the sound of speed in freefall.

Red Bull Stratos Capsule with Baumgartner

Red Bull Content Pool

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria sits in the capsule before lift off at the flight line during the second manned test flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on July 25, 2012. Red Bull Stratos is a mission to the edge of space to an altitude of 37.000 meters to break several records including the sound of speed in freefall.

Interior of Red Bull Stratos Capsule

balazsgardi.com/Red Bull Content Pool

The interior of the space capsule for the Red Bull Stratos mission in Lancaster, California, USA on February 1, 2012.

Climb Aboard - Red Bull Stratos, 7/25/12 Test Jump

balazsgardi.com/Red Bull Content Pool

Daredevil skydiver Felix Baumgartner steps into his high-altitude balloon capsule in Roswell, N.M., during the second manned test jump for the Red Bull Stratos mission on July 25, 2012.

Red Bull Stratos — Manned Flight Two

balazsgardi.com/Red Bull Content Pool

The crane follows the balloon with the capsule at the flight line during the second manned test flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on July 25, 2012. Red Bull Stratos is a mission to the edge of space to an altitude of 37.000 meters to break several records including the sound of speed in freefall.

Red Bull Stratos Balloon Inflation

balazsgardi.com/Red Bull Content Pool

ATA crew members fill up the balloon with helium at the flight line during the second manned test flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on July 25, 2012. Red Bull Stratos is a mission to the edge of space to an altitude of 37,000 meters to break several records including the sound of speed in freefall.

Red Bull Stratos Manned Flight Test

balazsgardi.com/Red Bull Content Pool

The capsule lifts up during the second manned test flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on July 25, 2012. Red Bull Stratos is a mission to the edge of space to an altitude of 37.000 meters to break several records including the sound of speed in freefall.

Baumgartner Lands in the Desert

Jörg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria lands in the desert during the second manned test flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on July 25, 2012. Red Bull Stratos is a mission to the edge of space to an altitude of 37.000 meters to break several records including the sound of speed in freefall.