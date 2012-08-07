Behold Mount Sharp! Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper taken by NASA's Curiosity shows what lies ahead for the rover, its main science target, Mount Sharp. The rover's shadow can be seen in the foreground, and the dark bands beyond are dunes. Rising up in the distance is the highest peak Mount Sharp at a height of about 3.4 miles, taller than Mt. Whitney in California. The Curiosity team hopes to drive the rover to the mountain to investigate its lower layers, which scientists think hold clues to past environmental change.

