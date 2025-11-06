The gibbous moon is seen in the Chilean Andes.

When the gibbous moon hits your eye like a big glowing orb ... you know you're in the Andes Mountains. This full moon was recently captured by Petr Horálek of NOIRLab in the Atacama Desert in Chile, where important astronomical observatories like the Very Large Telescope (VLT) and Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) reside.

What is it?

A gibbous moon, like the one captured here, refers to a phase in which the moon is more than half illuminated but not yet full, or just after full, when it's starting to wane. This phase is important because it represents one of the moon's brightest periods, offering extended natural light at night.

For astronomers and stargazers, the gibbous phase provides excellent visibility for spotting lunar craters and highlands, while for ancient peoples and modern observers alike, it has long symbolized growth, transition and the fullness of cycles.

Where is it?

This photo was taken at Cerro Pachón, a mountain in Chile's Atacama Desert.

The gibbous moon offers a lot of light for astronomers to study lunar features. (Image credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/P. Horálek (Institute of Physics in Opava))

Why is it amazing?

Thanks to the excess glow from the gibbous phase, moongazers can see dark splotches, or maria, across the surface of our moon. These maria were created when the moon had active volcanoes. Two very specific and important maria can be seen in this image: Mare Tranquillitatis (above left of center) and Mare Serenitatis (left of the moon's center). Both of these sites are part of humanity's rich legacy of visiting the moon.

Want to learn more?

You can learn more about moon landings and other features of the moon.