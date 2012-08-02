Globular Star Cluster Omega Centauri Space Wallpaper

A colorful collection of 100,000 stars are displayed in this small region inside the Omega Centauri globular cluster, a dense group of nearly 10 million stars. (Image: © NASA, ESA, and the Hubble SM4 ERO Team)

In this amazing space wallpaper, a colorful collection of 100,000 stars are displayed in this small region inside the Omega Centauri globular cluster, a dense group of nearly 10 million stars. Omega Centauri is one of the biggest star clusters in the Milky Way. Wallpapers Standard

