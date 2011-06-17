Buzz Aldrin of Apollo 11 Moon Landing Divorces Third Wife

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission, July 1969.

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has separated from his wife of 23 years, Lois Driggs Cannon, according to news reports.

It was the third marriage for the 81-year-old Apollo astronaut. Aldrin cited "irreconcilable differences" in a divorce petition filed in L.A. County Superior Court on Wednesday, according to People Magazine. The two married on Valentine's Day in 1988.

The moonwalker gained new fame last year as a contestant on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" reality television competition.

Aldrin accompanied Neil Armstrong on the Apollo 11 mission that touched down on the lunar surface for the first time July 20, 1969.

The Montclair, N.J. native is a retired colonel in the U.S. Air Force and was educated at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Aldrin was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1963.

