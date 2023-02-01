Get ready for Starfield with $60 off the Xbox Series S

Are you looking for an affordable entry point into next gen gaming? Maybe you want to experience Starfield when it's released? Either way, you can now save $60 on the Xbox Series S.

You can save $60 on the Xbox Series S and that's a pretty impressive discount given the console is already an affordable entry point into next gen gaming, not to mention Starfield will soon be released. This deal is available at both Walmart and Microsoft.

This console is ideal if you're looking for a gaming console at a discount, don't have a lot of storage space or if you're just wanting something cool to play with. It relies on being an all-digital console so every game you can play is available to download online, thus saving on space.

Xbox Series S was $299 now $239.99 At Walmart. Save $60 on the most compact next gen console to date. The Xbox Series S achieves this by being totally digital, meaning you download games from Xbox's Games Pass online library, rather than buying discs. You still get quality with 512GB internal storage, 3D audio, 1440p picture resolution, can play up to 120FPS and of course, a controller is included. Note: This deal is also available at Microsoft.

The $60 discount is one thing, but the specs and the value on offer make the Xbox Series S worth getting. 512GB of internal storage and 10GB of memory means you can download plenty of games from the online library and play them with a gaming resolution of 1440p. It also offers 3D audio, a controller, a one year warranty and can play up to 120 frames per second.

As mentioned, this deal comes in time for the release of Starfield. From Bethesda studios (responsible for the Elder Scrolls and Fallout game series) comes a new free-to-roam RPG game with space exploration at its core. It's going to be released in the first half of this year and will feature procedurally generated planets to allow for countless quests, vehicles, characters and more to explore. It's definitely one of the top upcoming space games.

Because the deal is available on both Microsoft's website and at Walmart, it's always worth checking around in case one is out of stock or the deal expires on one of the sites. Let's not forget you can also play titles including Halo infinite on the Xbox Series S, so when you put together the compact design, the internal storage, the visuals on offer and the price, you get pretty good value for money with this deal.

