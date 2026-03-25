A photographer's journey to capture a blood moon rising over the South China Sea. 'It was an incredible moment'

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Planning, uncertainty, a last-minute road trip and elation in the battle against cloud cover. Malaysian photographer Tharuman Gnanamoorthy set off on a personal mission to capture the March 3 Blood Moon total lunar eclipse .

Gnanamoorthy's stunning composite photos document the mesmerizing beauty of the orange-red full moon as it rose fully eclipsed over the eastern coast of Malaysia, along with the waning partial phases that followed as Earth 's shadow slipped from its ancient surface. They represent the culmination of weeks of planning, skill and luck, which may never have come to fruition had a single decision fallen the wrong way.

"This eclipse was a particularly meaningful experience for me, shaped as much by the challenges on the ground as by the celestial event itself," Gnanamoorthy told Space.com in an email. The weeks leading up to the event had seen Gnanamoorthy rehearsing the workflow for his dual-imaging setup from his home in the Seremban region of the Malay Peninsula, where he works as a paediatrician.

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Gnanamoorthy kept a watchful eye on the weather forecast as the eclipse drew closer, tracking cloud fronts that could make or break his expedition. "At one point, I even experimented with trying to "train" my Seestar S50 to detect the moon through cloud cover — an attempt that, unsurprisingly, proved futile," lamented Gnanamoorthy.

He had initially planned to pack up his equipment and embark on a 280-mile (450-kilometer) trip north to the western coastal city of Alor Setar in the state of Kedah, after using Google Earth and Photopills to meticulously plan the shoot.

A composite view revealing the climactic blood moon and waning partial phases of the eclipse (Image credit: Dr. Tharuman Gnanamoorthy)

His goal was to capture the blood moon as it rose fully immersed in Earth's shadow at sunset on March 3, as our planet passed between the sun and moon during the climactic phase of the total lunar eclipse . During this phase, also known as totality, light filtered by Earth's atmosphere would be bent onto the lunar disk, turning it a bloody red hue.

As the day of the eclipse dawned, the weather over Alor Setar deteriorated, forcing Gnanamoorthy to abandon his original plan in favor of a new destination on the eastern shoreline of the peninsula, close to the city of Kota Bharu, 310 miles (500 km) to the north. With luck, he would find a spot with a clear view of the moon as it rose, eclipsed over the South China Sea, and hope that clouds didn't arrive to ruin the show.

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"Faced with this uncertainty, I made a last-minute decision to drive across the country," recalled Gnanamoorthy. "The journey took more than seven hours, cutting across the peninsula with little room for delay. I needed to arrive before sunset to scout for a suitable location and set up my equipment."