The Black Friday sales are a great time to buy a new laptop for less and this year is no exception. Among other Black Friday deals, the Dell XPS 16 is a huge $750 off at Best Buy so you can get this powerful laptop for a fraction of its original price.

You can get the Dell XPS 16 on sale right now at Best Buy for $2,299.99.

Dell's XPS series is well-loved by our expert reviewers, featuring in our best laptops for astronomers. We awarded it four and a half stars out of five and named it the best laptop with a large screen thanks to its crip 17-in 4K display.

So whether you are looking to install the best photo editing apps or connect it to one of the best telescopes, you can trust the Dell XPS 16 to handle anything you throw at it and with $750 to be saved, why not grab yours now?

Dell XPS 16: was $3,050 now $2,300 at Best Buy Save $750 on the Dell XPS 16, specced out with 32 GB memory, Intel Evo Edition Core Ultra 9 and 1 TB SSD. This along with the crisp OLED InfinityEdge Touch Display allows you to run photo editing apps and process your astrophotographs with ease.

The Dell XPS 16's strength is definitely its display. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and 16.3-inch UHD display are perfect for creative tasks like photo processing which astrophotographers will value.

With this deal, you get 32 GB of memory and 1 TB SSD which are decent specs for just $2,299.99. The Intel Core Ultra 9 processor means you will be able to handle multiple tasks at once including gaming and handling large files.

If you are not sure if the Dell XPS 16 is for you, consider our best laptops for astronomers guide which can help you narrow down which laptop may suit your needs.

Image 1 of 2 The Dell XPS 16 is a slim and compact laptop despite its impressive 16-inch display. (Image credit: Best Buy.) (Image credit: Best Buy.)

Key features: 16.3-inch OLED UHD touchscreen, 32 GB memory, 1 TB SSD, Intel Evo Edition Core Ultra 9

Product launched: 2024.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $2,299.99 | Amazon: $2,599 | Walmart: $2,670.02

Reviews consensus: While we have not reviewed the Dell XPS 16 ourselves, our colleagues at PC Mag agreed its 4K OLED touch screen display is superb, making it ideal for creative professionals. It also boasts impressive battery life and great specs, so it has got the power to handle complex tasks. T3 even awarded it five stars. On the other hand, Toms Guide reviewers found the keyboard ergonomics frustrating so that is worth keeping in mind if it is an important factor for you.

PC Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want to edit photographs on the crispiest UHD display and you want a portable, slim laptop.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are on a budget or you want to remain in the Apple ecosystem. If that is the case, we recommend checking out our best laptops for astronomers guide to find a more suitable alternative.

