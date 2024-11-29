At $7 off, this Astronaut Galaxy Projector is a great gift for a space fan, young or adult, and it won't break the bank either. It'll fill a small to average-sized room with stars and nebulas, perfect for relaxation, meditation or lulling a child to sleep.



You can get this Astronaut Galaxy Projector on sale right now at Amazon for $12.99 with an on-page coupon.

You're spoilt for choice when it comes to star projectors, but this Astronaut Galaxy Projector proves you don't have to break the bank to bring the cosmos into your living room or bedroom. This novelty projector, in the shape of an astronaut, will provide an eye-catching display and at $12.99 it's hard to beat.

It may not have the features of a top-tier projector, but it's portable enough to perch on a bedside table and you can detach the astronaut's head so you can rotate the display to adjust the projection direction. And, thanks to the included remote, you can adjust the colors and patterns the astronaut projects.

Image 1 of 4 The Astronaut Starry Sky Projector's packaging does the job. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Astronaut Starry Sky Projector can be removed from its stand. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Astronaut Starry Sky Projector's head is magnetically attached for easy rotation. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Astronaut Starry Sky Projector has its own little remote. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

We were seriously impressed when we tested out this little projector for our Astronaut Galaxy Projector review. The projector comes with a remote, allowing you to alter the color and patterns it projects, and while it requires a power supply, it's small enough that it can be tucked away in a drawer when not in use.

And, despite its size, it's powerful enough to project images even during the day. The output is a little lower than some of the projectors in our best star projector guide, but for this price, you're still getting a lot of power from this projector.

It's also whisper-quiet, perfect for parents who want to use it to lull their children to sleep, and it does include a 45-minute and 90-minute sleep timer. The stars and nebula aren't scientific but they've still got a real wow factor and the included remote gives you some serious control over this starry display.

Key features: LED and laser light, mains powered, quiet operation, 45 mins and 90 mins sleep timer, the head can be rotated.

Price history: There are many different variations of this projector on Amazon, with near identical functionality. They vary between $34.99 and $14.99 typically, so at $12.99 with a coupon, this is a good Black Friday deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $12.99 with coupon

Reviews consensus: In our Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector review, we said it was a "well-made novelty star projector that every kid, or space fan, will love to have in their bedroom". Purchasers tend to agree and while you shouldn't expect top-tier performance, it's a great little novelty item.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Star Projectors

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a relaxing mood-enhancing mini-projector that'll fill a small room with a cosmic display but won't break the bank.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a stickler for accuracy or need something for education. This is a novelty star projector, it's not a scientifically accurate device.

