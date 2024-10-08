Best budget star projector now 62% cheaper for Prime Day

This Astronaut star projector is utterly adorable, but while it's absolutely child-friendly, adults will also appreciate its ability to transform any room into a starry display. We've named it the best budget star projector and thanks to Prime Day this October it's now 62% off, making it an astonishing $14.99 at Amazon.



Save on this Astronaut Star Projector, on sale for $14.99 at Amazon.

Want a star projector that's equally suitable for adults and children but won't break the bank? This Astronaut Star Projector has never been cheaper; there are a few variants on this design, but most sit at between $30 and $39.99, so $14.99 is an absolutely stellar deal.

It's small enough to sit on a child's nightstand and comes with a handy remote. It's whisper quiet so you can happily slip into slumber with it on. And, despite its novelty appearance, we were impressed when we reviewed this Astronaut Star Projector review, and we think it's the best budget star projector. At this price, it's a must-have.



We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 3 The Astronaut starry sky star projector pictured during testing for our in-depth review. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Star projectors come in all shapes and sizes and this Astronaut Star Projector may be small but it's perfectly formed and capable of turning a small room into a star-filled wonderland. And at $14.99, down from $39.99, it's hard to go wrong with this, whether you're buying it for yourself or as a gift.

It's equally suitable for adults and children and, thanks to its remote, it's utterly simple to use, yet you have the flexibility to alter its speed, brightness and more. The astronaut's head is attached by a magnet so you can alter the projection angle easily.

In our review of the Astronaut Star Projector, we said that it "Offers great value-for-money as a space gift with plenty of fun thrown in." It's easy to see this as just a novelty, but it's a capable little device for space enthusiasts and at this knock-down price it's a must-have.

Key features: Dimensions: 4.45-in D x 5.67-in W x 9.06-in H. Auto-off timer: 49 or 90 mins. Adjustable brightness. Adjustable speed. Angle control.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: Before today's deal, this Astronaut Star Projector has dropped to $17.99, but $14.99 is the cheapest we've ever seen it, so snap it up while you can. There's a very similar model at Walmart for $17.99.

Price comparison: Amazon: $14.99 | Walmart: $17.99 (very similar)

Reviews consensus: We were impressed with how well this projector performed, despite its small size and novelty appearance. It'll light up a small room and it's well-built enough not to fall over. At this price, it's a perfect gift for a space enthusiast, and the Amazon reviews are similarly positive.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Star Projectors

✅ Buy it if: You want a portable budget star projector to light up a small room, or need a gift for someone who loves gazing up at the stars.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a scientifically accurate model. If that's the case, the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, currently 20% off, is a better buy.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.