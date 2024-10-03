One of our favorite star projectors now at lowest price in over six months

There's an early Prime Day star projector deal worth considering: The Pococo Galaxy Projector is now 13% off. This makes it the lowest price we've seen in about eight months and it appears in our best star projectors guide as the best rechargeable model.

Save 13% on the Pococo Galaxy Projector when you grab it on Amazon and apply the coupon.

In our review of the Pococo Galaxy Projector, we found a lot that we like. Primarily, we like that the battery is rechargeable, or it can be powered by the mains, meaning it's perfect for plugging in but can also be taken on the go. The images it produces are realistic and expansion packs/extra discs are available so there's a lot that this projector can offer. It gives the models at the upper end of the market a run for their money and with this discount, it's an early Prime Day star projector deal worth considering.

Pococo Galaxy star projector: was $99.99 now $87 at Amazon US Save 13% when you apply the coupon on what we think is the best value rechargeable star projector on the market. The Pococo Galaxy Projector features a rechargeable battery, realistic imagery, expansion packs are available and LED lighting and a projection surface of 12 square meters.

Image 1 of 4 Pococo Galaxy Projector on a light brown wooden surface in front of a white background. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The Pococo Galaxy Projector also features LED lights, a 12 square meter projection surface, a simple design and an auto-switch-off time of two hours and a sleep timer. These features coupled with bright, clear and realistic displays mean that this is a star projector that can hold its own against the best on the market, and at this price, it's worth considering. While 13% may not seem like a huge discount, it's cheaper than when it was previously on sale and one of the lowest prices we've seen all year.

We like this early Prime Day deal as it allows you to save on one of the best star projectors available while beating the rush of the sales event. Amazon's Big Deal Days event (which is essentially Prime Day 2.0) is here October 8-9 and getting a good price now means you don't have to wait and hope for a bargain that may not come.

Key features: LED lighting, realistic imagery, rechargeable battery, projection surface of up to 12 meters, two-hour auto-switch-off.

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen this model range from $80 to $150, but it usually retails for around the $110 mark. So, to get this for under $90 represents good value, but you must apply the coupon to get the discount.

Reviews consensus: It's a great, reasonably priced option. Its rechargeable battery means you don't need to keep it near a power source, which isn't the same as some high-end models. It projects high-end imagery with either a slow rotation or still projection and the expansion packs are affordable.

✅ Buy it if: You want a star projector that you can use anywhere, offers clear and realistic imagery, and is more affordable than the high-end models on the market.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to wait for Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days on October 8 to see if a bigger deal will appear.

