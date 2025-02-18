At $800 off, this powerful Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera has never been cheaper, just in time for March's lunar eclipse

Are you a pro photographer or an enthusiastic amateur looking to take your camera work to the next level? Then now's the time to take the plunge, because this Nikon Z8, an absolute powerhouse of a mirrorless camera, is up to $800 off.

You can get the Nikon Z8 and 24-120mm f/4 lens bundle on sale right now at B&H Photo for $4297 or the Nikon Z8 body only for $3397 at Amazon.

The Nikon Z8 camera is a top-tier camera, designed for pros, and it's an absolute steal at $800 off with a lens or $700 off without. We think it's the best mirrorless camera on the market and the best mirrorless camera for astrophotography, making it ideal for capturing spectacular images of the lunar eclipse in March.

This is the cheapest the camera has ever been, too, beating even its Black Friday and holiday season prices. But you'll have to move fast, stock of the body-only Nikon Z8 is seriously limited.

Image 1 of 6 The Nikon Z8 body without a lens attached. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z8 has two handy programmable function buttons near the lens. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The back of the Nikon Z8. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z8 has a moveable screen which is handy for astro and shooting at different angles. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The viewfinder of the Nikon Z8. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z8 body from above. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

Whether you're a serious photographer, shooting for business, or just an enthusiastic amateur, this Nikon Z8 is an absolute steal at $800 off with a lens or $700 without. You're actually saving more on the bundle too, since the Nikkor 24-120mm f/4 lens, a seriously capable lens, often sells for $1,000 on its own.

This is a camera that will stay with you for years. In our Nikon Z8 review, we awarded it a massive 5 out of 5 stars. It boasts super noise handling, fantastically detailed photos and videos (including 60FPS 8K video), an astonishing 120fps burst speed and superb autofocus detection.

Despite all that functionality, it's easy enough to use. Its buttons are sensibly placed and once you get to grips with it, you'll never want to put it down. Our only real criticism was the price tag, but at $800 this deal is hard to beat. If it does sell out at Amazon, the body-only Nikon Z8 is also the same price at Adorama and B+H Photo.

Key features: Full-frame 45.7MP sensor, Nikon Z lens mount, ISO range of 64-25,600 (expandable to 102,400), video at 8K 60p 12-bit, single SD UHS-II and single CFexpress/XQD memory card slots

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: The body and lens bundle was reduced by $700 last Black Friday but this is an even bigger saving. Both the Z8 and the Z8 with lens are the same price at Adorama, Amazon and B&H Photo.

Bundle price comparison: Amazon: $4,297 | B&H Photo: $4,297 | Adorama: $4,297

Reviews consensus: In our Nikon Z8 review we awarded it 5 out of 5 stars, stating that it was "..the go-to camera for professionals and enthusiastic amateurs with the budget." We think it's the best mirrorless camera on the market and the best mirrorless camera for astrophotograph and its Amazon reviews are every bit as effusive.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best mirrorless cameras, best cameras for astrophotography, best Nikon cameras, best cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want a pro-level mirrorless camera that's packed with features and will last you for years.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a beginner, or you're on a tight budget. Instead, consider our best cameras for beginners and the best budget cameras under $500.

