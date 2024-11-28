If you are a pro photographer looking for a mirrorless camera update, we have got the deal for you. B&H Photo are offering $700 off this Nikon Z8 and 24-120mm f/4 lens bundle this Black Friday.

You can get the Nikon Z8 and 24-120mm f/4 lens bundle on sale right now at B&H Photo for $4396.95.

A $700 saving is a serious discount and this is a serious camera designed for pros. We have called it the best mirrorless camera currently on the market. We also think it is the best mirrorless camera for astrophotography, the best Nikon camera money can buy and even the best camera, period. We gave it five stars in our Nikon Z8 review. If you have the budget for this camera then you are not going to be disappointed.

Image 1 of 6 The Nikon Z8 body without a lens attached. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z8 has two handy programmable function buttons near the lens. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The back of the Nikon Z8. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z8 has a moveable screen which is handy for astro and shooting at different angles. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The viewfinder of the Nikon Z8. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z8 body from above. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

As we have already said, the Nikon Z8 is a camera squarely aimed at professionals and expert photographers but enthusiasts with a large budget are going to love this camera too.

But what makes it so good? In our Nikon Z8 review, we said, "If you want to invest in a camera that will last you for several years to come, we can't think of a better body". It has a wealth of features, including night vision — which, coupled with the Z8's phenomenal ISO handing, is a gamechanger for astrophotography. It is a full-frame camera with a 45.7MP sensor, capable of capturing beautiful images of just about anything you can point it at. If video is your thing, you are more than catered for too: the Z8 can shoot up to 8K at 60fps. It has a 120fps burst speed which is incredible and it also boasts some of the best autofocus detection we have ever seen — capable of dropping down all the way to -9EV.

It is a pleasure to use right down to its button layout: The Z8 makes it easy to learn your way around with a button placement that simply makes sense. There are programmable buttons too so you can ensure the settings you use most are just one press away.

We have not even mentioned the bundled lens yet. The Nikkor 24-120mm f/4 lens has not made our best lenses for astrophotography list but it is a capable, quality lens that typically retails for over $1,000 by itself.

Key features: Full-frame 45.7MP sensor, Nikon Z lens mount, ISO range of 64-25,600 (expandable to 102,400), video at 8K 60p 12-bit, single SD UHS-II and single CFexpress/XQD memory card slots

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: The same bundle was reduced by $500 last Black Friday but this is the cheapest we have seen it since.

Price comparison: Amazon: $4,643.90 | B&H Photo: $4,396.95

Reviews consensus: We have called the Nikon Z8 the best mirrorless camera, the best mirrorless camera for astrophotography, the best Nikon camera and the best overall camera. Needless to say, we love it considering it an "absolute behemoth" for all types of photography.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best mirrorless cameras, best cameras for astrophotography, best Nikon cameras, best cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want a mirrorless camera that does not compromise on functionality and you want something that is going to last for many years.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are on a small budget. This is not a cheap camera. Our guide to the best mirrorless cameras features many more budget-friendly options.

