Use the Force and save up to 84% on Star Wars lightsaber gifts for Cyber Monday

By Laurence Tognetti
published

These mega-discounted Star War lightsabers make fantastic holiday gifts to satisfy your Star Wars fandom, allowing you re-enact the splendor of the Star Wars universe in your home or elsewhere.

84% off lightsabers on Amazon
84% off lightsabers on Amazon (Image credit: Tigoola)

Force grip these mega discounts on Star Wars lightsabers today.

Follow your your destiny to pick up the best deals this Cyber Monday season, which is the Tigoola Pixel Lightsaber Star Wars Costume at just $81.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a galactic 84 percent discount; and the HOCET Star Wars Neo Realistic Pixel Lightsaber at just $93.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab), an equally cosmic 82 percent discount. 

Both lightsabers make the perfect holiday gift, with 13 colors and five sound modes, the lightweight hilt is constructed of aluminum alloy, making it suitable for padawans and Jedi and/or Sith Lords alike. 

These lightsabers are fun for the whole family, especially if you're interested in enhancing your Star Wars fandom. The battery life for both lightsabers offer hours of role playing fun, with light indicators on the handle to assist in the charging.

Regardless of your age or experience level, there are a lot of other lightsaber deals to take advantage of today. We've gathered some of the best gift ideas for your money. If you need even more recommendations, go to our best lightsabers guide for 2022.

now $81.00 (opens in new tab)

Tigoola Pixel Lightsaber Star Wars Costume: was $509.99, now $81.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 84% on the Tigoola Pixel Lightsaber Star Wars Costume. It includes 13 colors, five sound modes, and aluminum alloy hand grip.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
now $93.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

HOCET Star Wars Neo Realistic Pixel Lightsaber: was $509.99, now $93.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) 

Save 82% on the HOCET Star Wars Neo Realistic Pixel Lightsaber. It includes 13 colors, five sound modes, and aluminum alloy hand grip.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

This Cyber Monday, join the Light or Dark Side with these awesome lightsabers your family and friends will thoroughly enjoy. With their incredible light and sound effects, these lightsabers are sure to enlighten your Star Wars fandom for years to come. 

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Laurence Tognetti
Contributing Writer

Laurence Tognetti is a six-year USAF Veteran and science writer who earned both a BSc and MSc from the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University. Laurence is extremely passionate about outer space and science communication, and is the author of “Outer Solar System Moons: Your Personal 3D Journey”. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ET_Exists.