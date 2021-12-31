Lego Star Wars helmet sets are up to $14 off with these year-end deals!

The helmets featured across the Star Wars universe are right up there with lightsabers as far as prestige and instant recognizability go.

It's no surprise then that toymaker Lego, which has been manufacturing building sets inspired by Star Wars for more than two decades, offers several amazing build-and-display models of famous headpieces. Whether you are shopping for a Star Wars fan or treating yourself to some new merchandise, remember that many products go on sale at the end of the year.

Two Lego Star Wars helmet sets are currently being sold at discounted prices. The mega retailer Walmart is currently offering the Lego Darth Vader helmet set for $55.99, or 20% off its retail price. If that seems too ominous, check out the Lego Scout Trooper helmet set from Target that is currently selling for $39.99, or 22% off its retail price.

Lego Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet Building Set: $39.99 at Target



Add the Scout Trooper helmet to your Star Wars Lego collection. This building set comes with 471 bricks and won't take up too much display space in your home.

The Lego Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet features 471 black, off-white and silver bricks. Once fully built, the final display will measure over 7 inches (18 cm) high, 4.5 inches (11 cm) wide and 4.5 inches (12 cm) deep.

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Collectible Building Toy: $55.99 at Walmart

The king of all Star Wars helmets is none other than that of Darth Vader. So it makes sense that the intricate building set honoring this headwear contains a whopping 834 pieces. Once completed, the display model will measure over 8 inches (20 cm) high, 5.5 inches (15 cm) wide and 5.5 inches (14cm) deep. This Lego Star Wars helmet packs a visual punch, but it does not take up too much display space in your home.

