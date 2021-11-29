Star Wars Legion Board Game is 42% off for Cyber Monday

Are you ready to use the Force on a bunch of miniature troops?

The Star Wars Legion Board Game is on sale right now at Amazon for at Amazon for $57.49. Better yet, its expansion pack is also on sale right now at Amazon for $16.69.

This is an Amazon lightning deal that will only last a few hours.

Upon purchasing the game and its expansion, you'll get several hours of Jedi-infused board game play. It's a great time to get involved with the Star Wars universe as new shows hit Disney Plus very soon. The Book of Boba Fett spinoff will be available there on Dec. 29, adding on to the two seasons of the hit show The Mandalorian.

Star Wars Legion Board Game: $99.95 $57.49 at Amazon Use the Force with this deeply discounted miniatures strategy game based in the Star Wars universe. You'll meet famous individuals such as Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker as you marshal your troops for combat. You can also pick up the expansion pack on sale at Amazon for $16.69, or over 15% cheaper than usual.

Star Wars fans are no stranger to warfare, and here you'll get a tactical experience reminding fans of The Clone Wars, The Battle of Hoth and other incredible skirmishes of the franchise. Your goal is to command a set of ground troopers, vehicles and famous characters to victory.

The game has some ways of simulating the difficulty of making decisions quickly, which will hone your skills in the Force. Just remember it will be a hard choice, no matter if you are working with the Galactic Empire or the Rebel Alliance.

Also included are 33 miniatures that allow you to play one of the two sides. The core set includes Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, who are known to fans of the Clone Wars as well as the three Star Wars trilogies (prequel, original and sequel.) Fans of any of these parts of the franchise will appreciate the chance to deploy these powerful warriors on the battlefield.

The game is designed for ages 14 and older and will run you about three hours per playtime, and that's not even including the expansion set. The expansion includes Iden Versio and her ID10 seeker droid as they command the Inferno Squad for the Imperial army. We hope you have some blaster rifles and lightsabers packed for the party.

