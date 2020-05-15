SpaceX Demo-2 with Space.com! Tune in Fridays for weekly updates

Space.com is live and ready to take your questions!



Every Friday at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) leading up to the launch of SpaceX's Demo-2 mission, which is scheduled to liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 27, Space.com staff writer Chelsea Gohd will go live to discuss the latest mission updates and take questions from social media.

This Demo-2 mission will launch veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon vehicle. While the spacecraft has successfully flown on an uncrewed test flight, this will be the craft's first crewed flight. This historic launch will also be the first crewed mission to orbit from the United States since NASA's space shuttle program ended in 2011.

