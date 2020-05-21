SpaceX Crew Dragon reaches launch pad for historic NASA astronaut launch

SpaceX's first Crew Dragon spacecraft to carry astronauts rolled out to its Florida launch pad today (May 21) for a much-anticipated flight for NASA next week.



The Crew Dragon capsule, atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, reached the historic Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida — the same site where NASA's Apollo and space shuttle missions launched.

This big step comes less than one week before Crew Dragon is set to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station as part of the first crewed test flight of the spacecraft. The mission, called Demo-2, is scheduled to lift off on Wednesday (May 27) at 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT).

The spacecraft and rocket rolled to the launchpad overnight last night after, earlier in the day yesterday (May 20), veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who will launch on Demo-2, arrived at Kennedy.

SpaceX's first Crew Dragon spacecraft to carry astronauts is mated to its Falcon 9 rocket ahead of the May 27, 2020 launch of its Demo-2 mission, a test flight to carry two astronauts to the International Space Station. (Image credit: SpaceX)

This historic launch will be a major milestone for commercial spaceflight. Crew Dragon's launch will be the first time since a new type of crew vehicle launched from the United States since NASA's space shuttle program began in 1981.It will also be the first crewed launch to orbit from the U.S. since the shuttle program ended in 2011.

During the flight, Hurley and Behnken will test the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which can fit up to four passengers, by flying to the space station, controlling the craft manually, docking with the space station and then (at some point within 1 to 4 months after launch) returning home safely to Earth.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the first Crew Dragon spacecraft to carry astronauts is raised atop its launch pad at Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 21, 2020. Liftoff is set for May 27. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

SpaceX's first Crew Dragon spacecraft to carry astronauts is mated to its Falcon 9 rocket ahead of the May 27, 2020 launch of its Demo-2 mission, a test flight to carry two astronauts to the International Space Station. (Image credit: SpaceX)

A view of SpaceX's Demo-2 Crew Dragon capsule before being mated to its Falcon 9 rocket. The black panels along the base are the spacecraft's solar arrays. (Image credit: SpaceX)

A view of Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 being raised into launch position at Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Image credit: NASA)

Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 atop the pad. Liftoff of SpaceX's Demo-2 crew launch for NASA is set for May 27 at 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT). (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

