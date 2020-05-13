In photos: SpaceX's Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station

On May 27, 2020, SpaceX and NASA will make history when the first astronauts launch from U.S. soil in nearly a decade. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station for the first crewed test flight of the new astronaut taxi. See photos of the Demo-2 mission in this Space.com gallery.

Here: The Crew Dragon spacecraft undergoes final processing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, in preparation for the Demo-2 launch.

