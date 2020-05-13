In photos: SpaceX's Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station
On May 27, 2020, SpaceX and NASA will make history when the first astronauts launch from U.S. soil in nearly a decade. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station for the first crewed test flight of the new astronaut taxi. See photos of the Demo-2 mission in this Space.com gallery.
Here: The Crew Dragon spacecraft undergoes final processing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, in preparation for the Demo-2 launch.
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, walk through the Crew Access Arm connecting the launch tower to the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft during a dress rehearsal at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 17, 2020.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft arrived at the launch site in Florida on Feb. 13, 2020, where it underwent final testing and prelaunch processing in a SpaceX facility on nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
This schematic shows the launch profile for SpaceX's Demo-2 mission, which will launch to the International Space Station on May 27, 2020. The mission is scheduled to lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT).
A schematic of the mission profile for the Demo-2 flight.
This flight plan shows the return trajectory for SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft after it departs the International Space Station and returns to Earth.
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken familiarize themselves with the controls of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft.
One of the SpaceX suits that will be used for the Demo-2 launch is pictured on display at SpaceX Headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on Oct. 10, 2019.
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley (left) and Bob Behnken work with teams from NASA and SpaceX to rehearse crew extraction from the Crew Dragon on Aug. 13, 2019, at the Trident Basin in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Using SpaceX's Go Searcher ship, the teams worked through the steps necessary to get NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken out of the Dragon and back to dry land.
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley, foreground, and Bob Behnken don SpaceX spacesuits in the Astronaut Crew Quarters at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 17, 2020, during a dress rehearsal ahead of the company’s uncrewed In-Flight Abort Test.
On March 19-20, SpaceX teams in Firing Room 4 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the company's Mission Control in Hawthorne, California, along with NASA flight controllers in Mission Control Houston, executed a full simulation of launch and docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley (front) participating in SpaceX's flight simulator.
The Crew Dragon's trunk was secured to the spacecraft on April 30, 2020, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, in preparation for the Demo-2 launch with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.
On March 19-20, SpaceX teams in Firing Room 4 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the company's Mission Control in Hawthorne, California, along with NASA flight controllers in Mission Control Houston, executed a full simulation of launch and docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley participating in SpaceX's flight simulator.
Donning their SpaceX spacesuits, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley (left) and Bob Behnken wave after walking out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 17, 2020, during a dress rehearsal ahead of the SpaceX uncrewed In-Flight Abort Test.
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley shake hands after suiting up in SpaceX spacesuits in the Astronaut Crew Quarters at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 17, 2020, during a dress rehearsal ahead of the company’s uncrewed In-Flight Abort Test.
SpaceX chief engineer Elon Musk and NASA astronaut Bob Behnken look on as NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine speaks to NASA astronaut Doug Hurley. The group is looking at at an identical version of the SpaceX spacesuit that the astronauts will wear for the Demo-2 mission.
A closeup view of the sleeve of Bob Behnken's spacesuit.
A closeup view of the sleeve of Doug Hurley's spacesuit.
