On this day in space! Oct. 15, 1997: NASA launches Cassini-Hugyens probe on 7-year voyage to Saturn

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On Oct. 15, 1997, NASA launched the Cassini spacecraft on a mission to explore Saturn and its moons. It lifted off aboard a Titan 4B rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

It took almost seven years for the Cassini spacecraft to reach Saturn , with the spacecraft entering orbit around the ringed planet in 2004. Another smaller spacecraft called Huygens hitched a ride with Cassini, and it landed on Saturn's moon Titan in 2005.

Cassini spent 13 years studying the Saturn system up close, and the mission lasted about 20 years before coming to an epic grand finale on Sept. 15, 2017 .

Running low on fuel, NASA chose to steer Cassini straight into Saturn's atmosphere, where the spacecraft was destroyed .

NASA's Cassini spacecraft lifts off on Oct. 15, 1997, atop a Titan IVB rocket. (Image credit: NASA)

Why it mattered

NASA's Cassini mission to Saturn (which carried the European Space Agency's Huygens lander to Titan) was a flagship planetary mission like no other ever when it first launched toward the ringed planet.

The $3.26 billion Cassini spacecraft became the first probe ever to orbit Saturn when it arrived in 2004. It revealed Saturn's rings as active and dynamic structures, as intricate and complex as they are beautiful to observe.

And it delivered Huygens to Titan, then followed up with a series of Titan flybys that revealed the cloudy moon could have liquid hydrocarbon rain, rivers, lakes and seas.

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Perhaps the most exciting discoveries were the most surprising.

Cassini discovered a strange hexagon-shaped jetstream encircling Saturn's north pole and revealed massive hurricane-like vortexes over both of the planet's poles. In 2010, Cassini watched as a giant storm formed in Saturn's northern hemisphere, then grew to encircle the entire planet through 2011.

The spacecraft also discovered icy plumes of water erupting from Saturn's moon Enceladus , revealing new clues into that moon's subsurface ocean of liquid water, complete with hydrothermal events like those found in Earth's oceans.

This artist's illustration shows Cassini making one of its final five dives through Saturn's upper atmosphere in August and September 2017. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

It was to protect Enceladus, Titan and other Saturn moons that NASA ultimated sent Cassini into a death dive into Saturn at the end of its mission. The space agency wanted to prevent any chance of contamination at those pristine moons.

"NASA’s Cassini spacecraft and ESA’s Huygens probe expanded our understanding of the kinds of worlds where life might exist and eight more reasons the mission changed the course of planetary exploration," NASA said in an overview .

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