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On Nov. 29, 1969, the first Australian satellite launched. It was called the Weapons Research Establishment Satellite (WRESAT).

The satellite lifted off from the Woomera Test Range in south Australia. It weighed almost 100 pounds, and circled Earth from pole to pole.

The mission made Australia the seventh nation to reach space. The United States had brought 10 Redstone rockets to Australia for a series of test flights. But they only ended up using nine of them. Instead of shipping the last Redstone back, they offered it to Australia, who then used it to launch their satellite.

Left: A spare U.S. Redstone rocket for Australia's Sparta project launches the Weapons Research Establishment Satellite (WRESAT), Australia's first satellite, which lifted off on Nov. 29, 1967. Right: Engineers work on the satellite. (Image credit: Defense Science and Technology Organisation)

Why it mattered

While six other countries put a satellite into orbit before WRESAT, the Nov. 29, 1967 liftoff established Australia as only the third nation to design, build and launch its own orbital payload, following the former Soviet Union and the United States.



"WRESAT completed 642 orbits and transmitted scientific information for 73 of these to tracking and research stations around the world," according to the Australian government. "Apart from the experimental data obtained, WRESAT contributed both to the knowledge of the solar-terrestrial relationship and to the studies of atmospheric composition."

In the years since, the Woomera Launch Facility has become an active site for both Australian and international missions. During the Cold War, Woomera had the second highest number and pace of launches after Cape Canaveral in Florida.



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