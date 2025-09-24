Twin Mars spacecraft arrive in Florida for launch on Blue Origin's powerful New Glenn rocket (photo)
"Delivering two interplanetary spacecraft on schedule and within budget for a Mars mission is no small feat, and it speaks to the determination and agility of our team."
A pair of spacecraft have arrived in Florida ahead of their launch on a Blue Origin New Glenn rocket and a voyage to the Red Planet.
Launch and space systems company Rocket Lab delivered the twin ESCAPADE ("Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers") spacecraft to NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Monday (Sept. 22).
The twin probes, named Blue and Gold, are designed to study Mars' atmosphere. The spacecraft will now be inspected and tested ahead of integration with the 322-foot-tall (98 meters) New Glenn rocket in preparation for launch, which is scheduled to occur no earlier than this fall.
The $80 million mission is part of NASA's Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration (SIMPLEx) program, which targets high-value science while operating on tighter budgets and shorter timelines.
Blue and Gold will enter elliptical orbits around Mars to study how the planet interacts with the solar wind and also how the planet's atmosphere is stripped away by solar wind and space weather effects. They carry magnetometers, to measure magnetic fields, electrostatic analyzers to detect ions and electrons, and Langmuir probes for measuring key parameters of plasma.
California-based Rocket Lab designed and developed the spacecraft over a 3.5-year period, based on the company's interplanetary Explorer spacecraft platform.
"Delivering two interplanetary spacecraft on schedule and within budget for a Mars mission is no small feat, and it speaks to the determination and agility of our team. They've proven that we can take a concept from design to Mars readiness in just a few short years," Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said in a statement.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
The mission will be the second flight of the powerful New Glenn rocket, which reached orbit on its debut flight in January of this year. Notably, this mission is taking place outside of the traditional Hohmann transfer windows for Mars, which open for a few weeks every 26 months and are the most energy-efficient times for launch. Instead, New Glenn will send the ESCAPADE probes on a longer, 22-month cruise phase to Mars, meaning they are scheduled to arrive at the Red Planet in the second half of 2027.
Launch will take place at New Glenn's pad at Space Launch Complex-36, located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida. The University of California's Space Sciences Laboratory will take over management of the mission for NASA once the ESCAPADE probes are in space.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.