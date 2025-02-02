SpaceX launching 21 Starlink satellites from Florida on Feb. 3

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida on Nov. 7, 2024.

SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida's Space Coast early Monday morning (Feb. 3)

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink spacecraft, including 13 with direct-to-cell capability, is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Monday during a four-hour window that opens at 3:54 a.m. EST (0854 GMT).

SpaceX will livestream the action via its X account, beginning about five minutes before launch.

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff, touching down in the Atlantic Ocean on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions."

It will be the 21st launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Sixteen of its 20 flights to date have been Starlink missions.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will deploy the 21 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) about 65 minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX has launched 14 Falcon 9 missions so far in 2025. Nine of them have been Starlink flights.

Last year, the company launched more than 130 Falcon 9 flights, about two-thirds of them devoted to building out the Starlink network, the biggest satellite constellation ever assembled. SpaceX currently operates nearly 7,000 Starlink satellites in LEO, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.