SpaceX launching 21 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida today

SpaceX plans to launch another batch of its Starlink internet satellites today (Jan. 27) from Florida's Space Coast.
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink spacecraft, including 13 with direct-to-cellphone capability, is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today during a three-hour window that opens at 3:22 p.m. EST (2022 GMT).
SpaceX will livestream the action, beginning about five minutes before launch.
The Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff today, if all goes according to plan. The booster will touch down in the Atlantic Ocean on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas."
Today's flight will be the 20th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Ten of its 19 flights to date have been Starlink missions.
The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will carry the 21 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, deploying them there about 65 minutes after liftoff.
SpaceX has launched 11 Falcon 9 missions already in 2025, seven of them Starlink flights.
The Starlink megaconstellation — the biggest ever assembled — currently consists of more than 6,900 operational spacecraft, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.
