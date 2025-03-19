Starliner and Crew-9 astronauts arrive home in Houston: Space photo of the day
After splashing down off the coast of Florida, the latest crew to return from the International Space Station arrived by jet in Houston.
Welcome home to the members of Crew-9!
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni WIlliams and Nick Hague, together with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov arrived home on Tuesday night (March 18), just hours after splashing down from the International Space Station.
Where did the astronauts come home to?
After landing off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida and being helped out of SpaceX's Crew Dragon "Freedom" on Tuesday evening (March 18), the four members of Crew-9 (including two former Boeing Starliner test flight astronauts) were flown by helicopter from a recovery ship to shore, where they boarded a NASA Gulfstream jet for Houston.
Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov touched down at 11:19 p.m. CDT (12:19 a.m. EDT or 0419 GMT on March 19) at Ellington Field, NASA's base for flight operations near the Johnson Space Center. There, the four crewmates were greeted by fellow astronauts, NASA officials and their family members.
Why is this crew return different from others?
For Hague and Gorbunov, this was the normal end of a 170-day mission aboard the International Space Station. Standard return-to-Earth protocols has returning crew members remaining at Johnson Space Center for several days before they are approved by flight surgeons to return to their homes.
For Williams and Wilmore, this arrival marked the end of an unexpectedly-long journey, which began with their launch on Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on what could have been as brief as a 12-day mission to a 286-day stay on the International Space Station. Propulsion problems resulted in NASA deciding to land the Starliner without its crew and bringing Williams and Wilmore home on SpaceX's Dragon instead.
Where can you learn more?
You can read more about the crew's return to Earth and splashdown or watch a video of the pod of dolphins which came out to see the landing.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Dolphins welcome SpaceX's Crew-9 astronauts home after splashdown (video)
Never-'stuck’ Starliner astronauts return to Earth at last with Crew-9 duo in SpaceX Dragon splashdown