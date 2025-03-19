Starliner and Crew-9 astronauts arrive home in Houston: Space photo of the day

News
By published

After splashing down off the coast of Florida, the latest crew to return from the International Space Station arrived by jet in Houston.

Jump to:

A composite image of four astronauts in blue flight suits being greeted as they arrived home in Houston after an extended space mission

A composite image showing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore (at left) and Suni Williams (second from right), together with cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov (second from left) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague of SpaceX's Crew-9 arriving at Ellington Field in Houston late Tuesday night, March 18, 2025 (CDT), after splashing down together from the International Space Station on Crew Dragon "Freedom" several hours earlier. (Image credit: NASA)

Welcome home to the members of Crew-9!

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni WIlliams and Nick Hague, together with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov arrived home on Tuesday night (March 18), just hours after splashing down from the International Space Station.

Where did the astronauts come home to?

After landing off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida and being helped out of SpaceX's Crew Dragon "Freedom" on Tuesday evening (March 18), the four members of Crew-9 (including two former Boeing Starliner test flight astronauts) were flown by helicopter from a recovery ship to shore, where they boarded a NASA Gulfstream jet for Houston.

Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov touched down at 11:19 p.m. CDT (12:19 a.m. EDT or 0419 GMT on March 19) at Ellington Field, NASA's base for flight operations near the Johnson Space Center. There, the four crewmates were greeted by fellow astronauts, NASA officials and their family members.

Why is this crew return different from others?

For Hague and Gorbunov, this was the normal end of a 170-day mission aboard the International Space Station. Standard return-to-Earth protocols has returning crew members remaining at Johnson Space Center for several days before they are approved by flight surgeons to return to their homes.

For Williams and Wilmore, this arrival marked the end of an unexpectedly-long journey, which began with their launch on Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on what could have been as brief as a 12-day mission to a 286-day stay on the International Space Station. Propulsion problems resulted in NASA deciding to land the Starliner without its crew and bringing Williams and Wilmore home on SpaceX's Dragon instead.

A group of astronauts applaud as they welcome their colleagues (not pictured) home from space

Astronauts and NASA support personnel gathered at Ellington Field in Houston to welcome their colleagues home from the International Space Station on Tuesday night, March 18, 2025. Among those pictured are astronauts Michael Barratt, Mike Fincke, Jeanette Epps and JAXA's Koichi Wakata. (Image credit: NASA)

Where can you learn more?

You can read more about the crew's return to Earth and splashdown or watch a video of the pod of dolphins which came out to see the landing.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about international space station
Dolphins swim near the SpaceX Crew-9 capsule Freedom shortly after it splashed down on March 18, 2025.

Dolphins welcome SpaceX's Crew-9 astronauts home after splashdown (video)
A SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes down in a blue sea as its parachutes billow around while an inset image shoes two astronauts celebrating

Never-'stuck’ Starliner astronauts return to Earth at last with Crew-9 duo in SpaceX Dragon splashdown

A Lego Spaceship in red and grey with four minifigures in front of it are placed in front of the product box which is in front of an orange planet with the space.com logo in the top left.

Save 28% in this early Amazon Spring Deal Days Lego Star Wars deal as Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle is heavily discounted
See more latest
Most Popular
A Lego Spaceship in red and grey with four minifigures in front of it are placed in front of the product box which is in front of an orange planet with the space.com logo in the top left.
Save 28% in this early Amazon Spring Deal Days Lego Star Wars deal as Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle is heavily discounted
Andre van der Hoeven (Netherlands) combined different datasets in the archives of the Hubble Space Telescope to create this stunning image of spiral galaxy Messier 77.
How do spiral galaxies get 'feathers'? All it takes is a little gravity
Still from the video game Borderlands 4. Close up of a robot hand holding a battered and dirty white face/gasmask. The mask has a thick orange stripe that runs from the bottom of one cheek, up to the forehead, and then back down to the bottom of the other cheek. The eyes are reflecting a blazing blue light.
Borderlands 4: Release date, trailers & everything we know
bolts of lightning spark between round objects on a black background
'Microlightning' between water droplets could have sparked life on Earth. Here's how
An image of SpaceX&#039;s Starship rocket taking to the skies over Starbase site in South Texas on Thursday evening (March 6).
Mars madness! Perfect NCAA tournament bracket wins you a trip to the Red Planet on SpaceX's Starship
The Cat&#039;s Eye Nebula as seen in the Euclid Deep Field North by the Euclid space telecope, an illustration of which is inset.
Euclid space telescope's 1st results reveal 'a goldmine of data' in search for dark matter and dark energy (images, video)
Dolphins swim near the SpaceX Crew-9 capsule Freedom shortly after it splashed down on March 18, 2025.
Dolphins welcome SpaceX's Crew-9 astronauts home after splashdown (video)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida on March 18, 2025.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Florida's Space Coast (video, photos)
A SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes down in a blue sea as its parachutes billow around while an inset image shoes two astronauts celebrating
Never-'stuck’ Starliner astronauts return to Earth at last with Crew-9 duo in SpaceX Dragon splashdown
Firefly Aerospace&#039;s Blue Ghost moon lander captured this photo of a lunar sunset on March 16, 2025.
Watch the sun set over the moon in epic video from private Blue Ghost lunar lander