2 decades of Hubble Space Telescope data track changing seasons on Uranus

News
By published

These long-term observations can also help scientists study exoplanets with similar traits.

A side by side image of Uranus from 2015 and 2022. It looks slightly different.
Two of the images of Uranus captured by Hubble. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, Erich Karkoschka (LPL))

An analysis of two decades of data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has provided fresh insights into the complex atmospheric changes on Uranus that are largely driven by the effects of the sun's radiation.

Uranus, the seventh planet from the sun, is unique for its extreme axial tilt, with its equator and orbit making nearly at a right angle — likely the result of a collision with an Earth-size object long ago. This tilt causes the planet's poles to experience prolonged, dark winters and bright summers, leading to dramatic seasonal shifts, especially at the northern and southern poles. Despite these extreme traits, however, Uranus remains one of the least understood planets in our solar system, largely because it was only visited by a single spacecraft nearly 40 years ago, Voyager 2 — and that sole encounter coincided with an exceptional solar event, further complicating our understanding of the distant ice giant.

Over the past two decades, a team led by astronomer Erich Karkoschka of the University of Arizona used the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph on the Hubble Space Telescope to track seasonal changes on Uranus. Because the ice giant takes just over 84 Earth years to complete one orbit around the sun, the researchers mainly got to observe the planet's northern spring as the sun moved from shining directly over the planet's equator to almost directly over its north pole by 2030.

The series of Hubble images above, seen from left to right, reveal the south polar region darkening as it enters winter shadow, while the north polar region brightens as northern summer approaches, according to a NASA statement.

Uranus's atmosphere is primarily composed of hydrogen and helium, with a small amount of methane, which gives the planet its characteristic blue-green hue by absorbing red light from the sun and reflecting blue light.

From 2002 to 2022, Karkoschka and his colleagues observed the ice giant four times — in 2002, 2012, 2015 and 2022 — documenting a richer picture of the planet's atmospheric structure than was gathered by the single Voyager 2 flyby. The recent observations suggest complex atmospheric circulation patterns on Uranus during this period, with the data most sensitive to the methane distribution indicating a downwelling in the polar regions and upwelling in other areas, according to the NASA statement.

A full image showing atmospheric changes in 4 images of Uranus from 2002, 2012, 2015 and 2022.

The image series shows seasonal changes on Uranus over four years in a 20-year span, with the top row displaying the planet in visible light. The second row uses false-color imagery to highlight methane and aerosol variations: green areas indicate lower methane, blue areas show higher levels, and red areas at the limb represent regions with almost no methane in the stratosphere. The third and fourth rows show changes in aerosol and methane concentrations across different latitudes, with dramatic shifts in the polar regions. Taken together, these patterns reveal the complex effects of solar radiation on Uranus' atmosphere. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, Erich Karkoschka (LPL))

Notably, scientists found that methane is not uniformly distributed across Uranus but is rather strongly depleted near its poles, with this depletion remaining consistent over the years.

The observations also revealed changes in aerosol concentrations, allowing scientists to map out the planet's atmospheric structure. While methane depletion and aerosol patterns remained relatively stable in the middle and low latitudes over the observed two decades, the polar regions showed more dramatic shifts.

Related Stories:

Spiral starburst galaxy glows in gorgeous Hubble Telescope image

Hubble Telescope discovers a new '3-body problem' puzzle among Kuiper Belt asteroids (video)

How did Andromeda's dwarf galaxies form? Hubble Telescope finds more questions than answers

Notably, aerosols near the north pole became brighter, especially in recent years as the planet approached its northern summer, according to the statement. These long-term observations have provided scientists with a deeper understanding of how the ice giant's atmosphere functions and reacts to changing sunlight.

They can also "serve as a proxy for studying exoplanets of similar size and composition," the Hubble team said in the statement.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Sharmila Kuthunur
Sharmila Kuthunur
Contributing Writer

Sharmila Kuthunur is a Seattle-based science journalist focusing on astronomy and space exploration. Her work has also appeared in Scientific American, Astronomy and Live Science, among other publications. She has earned a master's degree in journalism from Northeastern University in Boston. Follow her on BlueSky @skuthunur.bsky.social

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about hubble space telescope
Hubble Space Telescope image of NGC 346, a star cluster located within the Small Magellanic Cloud, which is one of the Milky Way&#039;s nearest neighbors at only about 200,000 light-years from Earth.

Hubble Telescope captures gorgeous new view of Milky Way's star-packed galactic neighbor (photo)

a spiral galaxy and a bright star appear to overlap in a hubble space telescope image

Gorgeous Hubble telescope image was 20 years in the making: Space photo of the day
an eruptive solar flare is fired off from the sun.

Sun unleashes powerful M5.6 solar flare and Earth is in the firing line — are auroras incoming?
See more latest
Most Popular
an eruptive solar flare is fired off from the sun.
Sun unleashes powerful M5.6 solar flare and Earth is in the firing line — are auroras incoming?
SpaceX launches the Fram2 astronaut mission over Earth&#039;s poles on March 31, 2025.
SpaceX launches private Fram2 astronauts on historic spaceflight over Earth's poles
Isar Aerospace&#039;s Spectrum rocket crashed and exploded during its first-ever flight, on March 30, 2025.
Watch a private German rocket explode during 1st orbital launch attempt from European soil (video)
The world&#039;s largest rocket launches into a blue sky on SpaceX&#039;s Flight 7.
FAA closes investigation into SpaceX Starship Flight 7 explosion
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 28 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on March 31, 2025.
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites to orbit on 1st half of spaceflight doubleheader (video, photos)
colorful wisps of gas are visible against swirling green auroras in the night sky
NASA launches rockets into auroras, creating breathtaking lights in Alaskan skies (photos)
A camera stands on a tripod looking at a vibrant red sunrise with water below.
What it was like to experience the sunrise solar eclipse in New Brunswick
SpaceX rolls out the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule that will fly the Fram2 astronaut mission over Earth&#039;s poles. Photo posted on X on March 29, 2025.
SpaceX Fram2 1st polar astronaut mission: Live updates
a space capsule mockup with yellow upright balloons approaches the open well deck of a recovery ship in the ocean.
NASA practices recovering its next moon astronauts: Space photo of the day
A giant silver Starship rocket is stacked atop its giant booster atop a seaside launch pad for SpaceX&#039;s Flight 5. silver SpaceX Starship rocket as it is hoisted atop its booster.
NASA officially adds SpaceX's giant Starship megarocket to its launch roster