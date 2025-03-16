Spiral starburst galaxy glows in gorgeous Hubble Telescope image

News
By published

"Starburst galaxies birth lots of hot blue stars that burn fast and die quickly in explosions that unleash intense ultraviolet light."

space telescope view of a spiral galaxy, with flecks of pink lighting up its arms
The starburst galaxy NGC 4536, seen here in a photo by the Hubble Space Telescope, has bright blue clusters of baby stars and pink clumps of ionized hydrogen gas speckled throughout its sweeping spiral arms. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, and J. Lee (Space Telescope Science Institute); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America))

A recent image from the Hubble Space Telescope captures a gorgeous galaxy bursting with new star formation.

This intermediate spiral galaxy is located about 50 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. Known as NGC 4536, the galaxy boasts sweeping spiral arms speckled with bright blue clusters of baby stars and vibrant pink clumps of ionized hydrogen gas. It is classified as an intermediate galaxy because it has a prominent central structure but falls between a barred spiral galaxy and an unbarred spiral galaxy.

NGC 4536 is also considered a starburst galaxy, as it is undergoing an exceptionally high rate of star formation compared to the average rate observed in most other galaxies. The ionized hydrogen gas seen among dark lanes of dust fuel the rapid birth of new stars, according to a statement from NASA that accompanied the release of the Hubble image.

"Starburst galaxies can happen due to gravitational interactions with other galaxies or ― as seems to be the case for NGC 4536 ― when gas is packed into a small region," NASA officials said in the statement.

Related: The best Hubble Space Telescope images of all time!

The bar-like structure of NGC 4536 may funnel gas inward towards the center, creating a dense region where star formation is highly active. This can be seen in the new Hubble image, which captures a bright ring around the galaxy’s nucleus.

Another possible explanation for the rapid star birth is its proximity to other galaxies. NGC 4536 belongs to the M61 Group of galaxies, which is part of the Virgo Cluster — an assembly of galaxies at the center of the Virgo Supercluster. The gravitational tug of neighboring galaxies compresses gas within a galaxy, triggering star formation.

"Starburst galaxies birth lots of hot blue stars that burn fast and die quickly in explosions that unleash intense ultraviolet light," NASA officials said in the statement.

Related Stories:

Hubble Space Telescope reveals richest view of Andromeda galaxy to date (image)

Hubble Telescope spies newborn stars in famous Orion Nebula (photo)

NASA wants a 'Super-Hubble' space telescope to search for life on alien worlds

The ultraviolet light (visible in blue in the Hubble image) from these stellar explosions, also known as supernovae, heat the surrounding gas and create ionized clouds of glowing hydrogen. These areas, called HII regions, are depicted in red in the image.

This recent Hubble image, which NASA released on March 8, was taken as part of a larger initiative to study galactic environments in the local universe and the connection between young stars and cold gas. The study is targeting galaxies like NGC 4536, which have star clusters and molecular clouds.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Samantha Mathewson
Samantha Mathewson
Contributing Writer

Samantha Mathewson joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2016. She received a B.A. in Journalism and Environmental Science at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. Previously, her work has been published in Nature World News. When not writing or reading about science, Samantha enjoys traveling to new places and taking photos! You can follow her on Twitter @Sam_Ashley13. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about science astronomy
Screenshot from a video of the March 2 touchdown of Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander, which was captured by the onboard NASA payload SCALPSS.

Watch moon dust fly as private Blue Ghost lunar lander touches down (video)
The Blood Moon eclipses looms a little too large over a city skyline, a clear sign this image is a fake!

How to spot fake images of the 'Blood Worm Moon' total lunar eclipse
Broken sea ice with hazy clouds above. The view is from a plane flying above.

Arctic ice is melting faster than expected — and the culprit could be dust
See more latest
Most Popular
Broken sea ice with hazy clouds above. The view is from a plane flying above.
Arctic ice is melting faster than expected — and the culprit could be dust
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 152 — Atomic Rockets II: Nuclear Electric Boogaloo
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 152 — Atomic Rockets II: Nuclear Electric Boogaloo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on March 15, 2025.
SpaceX aces 3rd launch in 13 hours, sending 23 Starlink satellites to orbit (video)
partial solar eclipse showing the moon appearing to take a &#039;bite&#039; out of the sun behind some hazy clouds above the ocean.
Where will the partial solar eclipse be visible in March 2025?
SpaceX&#039;s Crew Dragon Endurance approaches the International Space Station for docking on the Crew-10 astronaut mission on the night of March 15, 2025.
SpaceX's Crew-10 mission arrives at International Space Station to relieve Starliner astronauts
An illustration of a star above the horizon of a rocky world. Three orbs are small and float in the background.
4 rocky exoplanets found around Barnard's Star, one of the sun's nearest neighbors
four astronauts sit strapped into seats aboard a spacecraft as a crocheted origami crane floats in front of a window
SpaceX Crew-10 folds traits, hopes into origami crane zero-g indicator
A black Firefly Aerospace rocket launches into space on Dec. 22, 2023
Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket launching for 6th time ever soon: Watch it live
SpaceX&#039;s Crew-10 astronaut mission for NASA launches toward the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center on March 14, 2025.
SpaceX launches relief crew for NASA's beleaguered Starliner astronauts on ISS (video)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3
'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3' has been officially announced, but you'll have to wait a while to purge more alien scum