I bought these Estes model rockets for Prime Day so I can launch all summer long

It's no secret among the Space.com team that I like rockets. Crewed rockets, space shuttles, rockets that land themselves, they're all pretty awesome. That interest was launched (so to speak) as a kid when launched a lot of model rockets myself as a parent of a 12-year-old, I've been looking to share the experience that with my daughter.

That's why I did something for the first time this Prime Day: I bought Estes model rockets. The Nike-X scale model missile and the MAV (Mars Ascent Vehicle) model rocket to be exact.

Part of the reason is the discount: Both model rocket kits are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, with the Nike-X rocket available for $14.99 (32% off), while the MAV is $12.99, a 35% savings. However, today is also the last day of school for my daughter, so we're going to need some things to do this summer and launching model rockets is both thrilling and something you can do and still maintain social distancing with any friends joining her crew.

Estes Mav Flying Model Rocket Kit 7283 | $19.99 $12.99 at Amazon (save $7) Aspiring rocket engineers can boost this rocket to as high as 250 feet (76 meters). You'll need to buy the engines and launch system separately, but assembly only takes about 15 minutes.View Deal

Estes Nike-X | $21.99 $14.99 at Amazon (save $7) Recreate this historic ballistic rocket through a mini-launch experience. In just four to six hours, you can assemble the Nike-X for a launch that will bring your rocket up to 900 feet (275 meters). Make sure to gather your engines and launch materials, sold separately.View Deal

Estes currently has four good kits on sale for Prime Day for between 25% and 42% off. I picked the MAV for my daughter because it's relatively easy to assemble, comes pre-printed with decals and has some wild Mars lander fins that I know she'll enjoy. It's part of Estes' Destination Mars line, which offers a series of Mars-inspired rockets to fly.

The Nike-X set is more advanced and will require sanding, painting and fin alignment, so that was my pick. And it comes with some military history to boot: the Nike-X was a single-stage solid-fueled surface-to-air missile used in the 1960s. Estes makes a wide range of scale model rockets, including a stunning Saturn V Skylab rocket, which is 20% off at $75.27 (down from $94.40). It's not a Prime Day deal, but worth looking at though only a few are available.

Estes Space Corps Centurion Launch Set | $ 49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Save 42% ($21): This beginner's model rocket will easily help you soar up to 700 feet (213 meters). Once you use the recommended launch system and engines (sold separately), it should just take you a few minutes to put this rocket together and to safely launch it.View Deal

If you're just getting started in model rocketry, you will need a launchpad, along with igniter starters and a controller. This Prime Day, Estes has a major sale on its Space Corps Centurion Launch Set, which includes the launchpad, controller and a sleek nearly ready-to-fly rocket for beginners. It's available for $28.99, down from $49.99, which the biggest sale on this set I've ever seen.

Once you have a launchpad, you'll need to make sure to check your rocket's specifications for the types of motors it needs. Estes has different sizes to power a range of rockets, but the most common model rockets need an A, B or C motor. You'll also need igniter starters for each launch and wadding to protect your parachute, so you may want to stock up on those supplies if you're planning multiple launches in a single outing.

Finally, you will need a large, flat area from which to launch your model rockets. We use a high school sports field, but any place with wide-open spaces and few trees can work.

Be sure to check the weather! Just like a real-life launch, windy or rainy weather can ruin your launch day for sure.

