Nikon binoculars deal spotted: Save 25% on the Nikon Aculon A211

If you're looking for a top pair of binoculars but you don't want to spend big bucks, then saving 25% on the Nikon Aculon A211 10x42 binoculars (opens in new tab) could be exactly what you need.

The 25% discount (opens in new tab) is a saving of $30 on a pair of binoculars that you cannot go too far wrong with. In fact, the 10x50 model features in our best binoculars guide, so you know you're getting quality as this model offers a slightly smaller aperture. Multi-coated lenses, Bak4 Porro prism systems and a durable rubber armor coating mean you get genuine quality for an affordable price.

If you're in the market for a bargain (and why wouldn't you be?) Then why not check out our round-ups of the best binoculars deals and best telescope deals. It's worth remembering that binoculars are often a cost-effective alternative to the best telescopes and that's the case here as you can view wildlife and other terrestrial objects as well as indulge in a bit of stargazing with the Nikon Aculon A211.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Aculon A211 10x42 Binoculars: was $119.95, now $89.98 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 25% on a sleek pair of binoculars that offer you quality optics and an affordable price point. For your money, you get excellent ergonomics, rubber eyecups, Bak4 Porro prisms, multi-coated optics and a durable rubber armor coating.

A saving of 25% (opens in new tab) is nice and no doubt tempting but what about the specs? Are these binoculars worth getting despite the discount? In short, yes, if you want them. At 750g these porro prism binoculars are designed to be as light as possible 760g without sacrificing any quality in terms of the optics.

The 10x magnification is plenty to view distant terrestrial targets as well as get a good look at the night sky, while the 42mm aperture allows a decent amount of light through the lens.

The aspherical multi-coated eco-glass optics deliver a flat field of view with enhanced brightness with a lead and arsenic-free glass composition. The Bak4 Porro prism systems also allow for quality views under different light conditions.

It's built with a durable rubber armor coating for better protection but also for a non-slip grip. It features turn and slide rubber eyecups as well as a smooth central focus knob, so it's easy to have a comfortable viewing experience.

The only downside to this is that it isn't water resistant so you'll have to be careful when using it in wet conditions. Having said that, this is a very good pair of binoculars and it's on sale, so if you're in the market for just that, this could be what you're after.

