Artemis 2 SLS wet dress rehearsal latest news: NASA set to take stations for moon rocket fueling test

Refresh

Get notified of updates

Artemis 2 fueling test to begin preps tonight

(Image credit: Space.com / Josh Dinner)

Good morning, Space Fans!

Today is Saturday, Jan. 31 and tonight NASA is gearing up to to begin its first fueling test for the the Artemis 2 Space Launch System moon rocket for a so-called "wet dress rehearsal." That's NASA-speak for let's gas up the rocket and see if it is working right.

While the fueling test is actually scheduled for Monday, Feb. 2, the work actually begins tonight at about 8 p.m. ET (0100 Feb. 1 GMT). That's because launch flight controllers and pad engineers need to begin taking their stations 49 hours BEFORE the fueling test's planned T-0 "launch" time of 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Artemis 2 fueling test is being conducted at Launch Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the towering 322-foot rocket was rolled out earlier this month.

The fueling test has seesawed a bit back and forth. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 2, then moved up to Jan. 31, then pushed back to Feb. 2 due to freezing temperatures at the Kennedy Space Center this weekend.

The Artemis 2 launch date will depend on the results of this fueling test. Currently, Artemis 2 is scheduled to launch 4 astronauts to the moon no earlier than Feb. 8.