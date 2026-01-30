Artemis 2 SLS wet dress rehearsal latest news: Moon rocket fueling test now set for Feb. 2

Refresh

NASA delays Artemis 2 fueling test back to Feb. 2

(Image credit: Space.com / Josh Dinner)

Happy Friday, Space Fans! It is Jan. 30 and this morning, NASA pushed back its planned " wet dress rehearsal " test of the Artemis 2 moon rocket to no earlier than Feb. 2 (it's original date) due to freezing temperatures at its Launch Pad 39B pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Here's our latest update from writer Josh Dinner:



NASA delays critical Artemis 2 rocket fueling test due to below-freezing temperatures, launch no earlier than Feb. 8

Notice anything about that headline? If you said the launch date, you get a prize.

With the wet dress rehearsal, essentially a critical fueling test of the Artemis 2 Space Launch System moon rocket, now back on Feb. 2, NASA said in a statement that it can no longer target Feb. 6 or Feb. 7, the first two days of its launch window. The Artemis 2 launch window originally ran from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10.

NASA does have opportunities to launch the mission on Feb. 8, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11. A Feb. 8 launch would lift off at 11:20 p.m. ET (0429 GMT), NASA has said.