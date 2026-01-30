Artemis 2 SLS wet dress rehearsal latest news: Moon rocket fueling test now set for Feb. 2

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026: Follow NASA's last major test of SLS before the launch of Artemis 2 and a crew of astronauts around the moon.

NASA is just days away from its first chance to launch Artemis 2, the first astronaut mission to the moon since 1972, and will attempt a critical test for the lunar flight on Monday, Feb. 2.

NASA delays Artemis 2 fueling test back to Feb. 2

An orange rocket with a white top stands against a dynamic sky.

(Image credit: Space.com / Josh Dinner)

Happy Friday, Space Fans! It is Jan. 30 and this morning, NASA pushed back its planned "wet dress rehearsal" test of the Artemis 2 moon rocket to no earlier than Feb. 2 (it's original date) due to freezing temperatures at its Launch Pad 39B pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Here's our latest update from writer Josh Dinner:

NASA delays critical Artemis 2 rocket fueling test due to below-freezing temperatures, launch no earlier than Feb. 8

Notice anything about that headline? If you said the launch date, you get a prize.

With the wet dress rehearsal, essentially a critical fueling test of the Artemis 2 Space Launch System moon rocket, now back on Feb. 2, NASA said in a statement that it can no longer target Feb. 6 or Feb. 7, the first two days of its launch window. The Artemis 2 launch window originally ran from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10.

NASA does have opportunities to launch the mission on Feb. 8, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11. A Feb. 8 launch would lift off at 11:20 p.m. ET (0429 GMT), NASA has said.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik

NASA beginning wet dress rehearsal operations Thursday evening

a futuristic looking room with hexagons on the ceiling

(Image credit: NASA/Rad Sinyak)

Artemis 2 mission operators at NASA are preparing the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for it's last critical test before launch.

The SLS wet dress rehearsal will simulate a mission countdown for ground teams to power on and fuel the rocket as a final qualifying check before Artemis 2 launches to the moon.

NASA is targeting a call to stations as early as 8:00 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) on Thursday (Jan. 29), about 49 hours before a simulated liftoff time on Saturday, at 9:00 p.m. EST (0200 GMT, Feb. 1).

If the test goes smoothly, NASA could choose to proceed toward the February launch window for Artemis 2, which opens Feb. 6-10.

