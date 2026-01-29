Artemis 2 SLS wet dress rehearsal latest news: NASA preps for critical test ahead of astronaut launch to the moon
Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026: Follow NASA's last major test of SLS before the launch of Artemis 2 and a crew of astronauts around the moon.
NASA is just days away from its first chance to launch Artemis 2, the first astronaut mission to the moon since 1972, and will attempt a critical test for the lunar flight this weekend on Jan. 31.
Ahead of the first launch window for Artemis 2, which runs from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, NASA will complete a mission countdown simulation to power on and fuel the Space Launch System rocket. Operators are expected to be called to stations about 49 hours ahead of a simulated T-0, currently scheduled for Saturday, at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT, Feb. 1). See our complete coverage of the critical test here.
NASA beginning wet dress rehearsal operations Thursday evening
Artemis 2 mission operators at NASA are preparing the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for it's last critical test before launch.
The SLS wet dress rehearsal will simulate a mission countdown for ground teams to power on and fuel the rocket as a final qualifying check before Artemis 2 launches to the moon.
NASA is targeting a call to stations as early as 8:00 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) on Thursday (Jan. 29), about 49 hours before a simulated liftoff time on Saturday, at 9:00 p.m. EST (0200 GMT, Feb. 1).
If the test goes smoothly, NASA could choose to proceed toward the February launch window for Artemis 2, which opens Feb. 6-10.
