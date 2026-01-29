Artemis 2 SLS wet dress rehearsal latest news: NASA preps for critical test ahead of astronaut launch to the moon

Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026: Follow NASA's last major test of SLS before the launch of Artemis 2 and a crew of astronauts around the moon.

NASA's Artemis II Live Views from Kennedy Space Center - YouTube NASA's Artemis II Live Views from Kennedy Space Center - YouTube
NASA is just days away from its first chance to launch Artemis 2, the first astronaut mission to the moon since 1972, and will attempt a critical test for the lunar flight this weekend on Jan. 31.

NASA beginning wet dress rehearsal operations Thursday evening

a futuristic looking room with hexagons on the ceiling

(Image credit: NASA/Rad Sinyak)

Artemis 2 mission operators at NASA are preparing the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for it's last critical test before launch.

The SLS wet dress rehearsal will simulate a mission countdown for ground teams to power on and fuel the rocket as a final qualifying check before Artemis 2 launches to the moon.

NASA is targeting a call to stations as early as 8:00 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) on Thursday (Jan. 29), about 49 hours before a simulated liftoff time on Saturday, at 9:00 p.m. EST (0200 GMT, Feb. 1).

If the test goes smoothly, NASA could choose to proceed toward the February launch window for Artemis 2, which opens Feb. 6-10.

