Artemis 2 SLS wet dress rehearsal latest news: NASA begins countdown for critical fueling test

Countdown begins for Artemis 2 fueling test (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky) Good morning, space fans! Happy Sunday. NASA officially began the countdown last night for its upcomiong Artemis 2 fueling test as it works toward a Feb. 8 launch target for the first astronaut trip around the moon in over 50 years. The countdown began at 8:13 p.m. EST (2313 GMT), which marked the L-48 hours, 40-minute mark to a "simulated" launch time on Monday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. EST (0200 Feb. 3). The so-called wet dress rehearsal will run through about 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Feb. 3, NASA has said. You can see live views of the Artemis 2 moon rocket on the launch pad here . "This test will run the launch team, as well as supporting teams in the Mission Control Center at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and other supporting NASA centers, through a full range of operations, including loading cryogenic liquid propellant into the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket's tanks, conducting a launch countdown, demonstrating the ability to recycle the countdown clock, and draining the tanks to practice scrub procedures," NASA wrote in an update . "These steps ensure the team is fully prepared for launch day." The Artemis 2 mission will last about 10 days and send four astronauts around the moon on an Orion spacecraft atop NASA's giant Space Launch System megarocket. The launch window this month runs from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, with additional windows in March and April.

Artemis 2 fueling test to begin preps tonight (Image credit: Space.com / Josh Dinner) Good morning, Space Fans! Today is Saturday, Jan. 31 and tonight NASA is gearing up to to begin its first fueling test for the the Artemis 2 Space Launch System moon rocket for a so-called "wet dress rehearsal." That's NASA-speak for let's gas up the rocket and see if it is working right. While the fueling test is actually scheduled for Monday, Feb. 2, the work actually begins tonight at about 8 p.m. ET (0100 Feb. 1 GMT). That's because launch flight controllers and pad engineers need to begin taking their stations 49 hours BEFORE the fueling test's planned T-0 "launch" time of 9 p.m. ET on Monday. The Artemis 2 fueling test is being conducted at Launch Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the towering 322-foot rocket was rolled out earlier this month. The fueling test has seesawed a bit back and forth. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 2, then moved up to Jan. 31, then pushed back to Feb. 2 due to freezing temperatures at the Kennedy Space Center this weekend. The Artemis 2 launch date will depend on the results of this fueling test. Currently, Artemis 2 is scheduled to launch 4 astronauts to the moon no earlier than Feb. 8.

Artemis 2 moon launch may delay ISS Crew-12 mission The Crew-12 astronauts are (from left to right): NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. (Image credit: NASA) NASA's plan to launch its Artemis 2 astronauts around the moon around Feb. 8 has cast doubt on whether the next U.S. crew launch to the International Space Station will lift off on time. Artemis 2 is currently scheduled to launch four astronauts around the moon late in the evening on Feb. 8 from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's Crew-12 mission to the ISS was scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket from a nearby pad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. But if Artemis 2 launches on time, or anytime during its launch window of Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, NASA will wait to launch Crew-12 to the International Space Station until at leas Feb. 19, after the Artemis 2 astronauts return home from their 10-day mission, NASA officials said in a press conference today. See our full story by Josh dinner here: NASA's Artemis 2 mission to the moon puts Crew-12 SpaceX launch in delicate dance

NASA beginning wet dress rehearsal operations Thursday evening (Image credit: NASA/Rad Sinyak) Artemis 2 mission operators at NASA are preparing the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for it's last critical test before launch. The SLS wet dress rehearsal will simulate a mission countdown for ground teams to power on and fuel the rocket as a final qualifying check before Artemis 2 launches to the moon. NASA is targeting a call to stations as early as 8:00 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) on Thursday (Jan. 29), about 49 hours before a simulated liftoff time on Saturday, at 9:00 p.m. EST (0200 GMT, Feb. 1). If the test goes smoothly, NASA could choose to proceed toward the February launch window for Artemis 2, which opens Feb. 6-10.