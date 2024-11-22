The best Lego space sets don't have to be huge rockets or NASA-licensed properties. Sometimes, the more low-key, obscure builds are the best. One of my favorites is the Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age, which is currently 30% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale. This set, which features four different dioramas that can be stood on a shelf or wall-mounted, should be $49.99, but it's currently just $34.99.

I've been collecting Lego for a decade and have been writing about it here on Space as well as That Brick Site for the last few years, and few sets have impressed me as much as Tales of the Space Age. It's part of the Lego Ideas range, which means a regular Lego fan (like you or I!) has designed and submitted it to Lego. In my Tales of the Space Age review, I said it was "one of the best Lego space sets in years". And so naturally, it's earned a place in our best Lego space sets guide.

I was quick to recommend this set to any space fan at full price, but with a 30% discount, Tales of the Space Age isn't to be missed: it's a fantastic display set, and a wonderful little build to boot.

Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Save 30% on the gorgeous Tales of the Space Age set from Lego Ideas. It's made up of four separate dioramas which can be displayed separately or together. And it's a set that you can hang on the wall, which is always a bonus.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Black Friday deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 4 Each separate "image" of Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age can be displayed by itself or as a group. (Image credit: Future) The colors of the Tales of the Space Age set are brilliantly striking. (Image credit: Future) This is a very simple set, but its ideas are wonderful. (Image credit: Future) Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age has a separate instruction book for each diorama, so it's a great set to build with a friend (or three). (Image credit: Future)

Made up of 688 pieces, Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age isn't a huge set — but don't let that put you off. Some of my favorite sets are on the smaller side: It's a wonderful, uncomplicated build that doesn't take too long. And since each of the four individual dioramas has its own instruction booklet, it's a fun set to build with a friend or as part of a group, too.

The four dioramas here each depict a particular space scene. There's a rocket launch, a lunar eclipse, a comet blazing over an observatory, and a black hole. I particularly love the set's use of color: each individual diorama has one main color in use, which works incredibly well.

Tales of the Space Age is labelled as "retiring soon" on the Lego website, so if you want to add it to your collection, I suggest snapping it up fast. Once it's sold out, it likely won't be coming back in stock.

Key features: 688 pieces, age 18+, each diorama measures 5.5 x 3.5 inch/14 x 9cm

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: Bargain: this is the cheapest Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age has ever been! It's likely to get snapped up quickly at this price, and since it's set to retire soon, we'd recommend grabbing it while you still can.

Price comparison: Amazon: $34.99 | Walmart: $49.97 | Lego: $49.99

Reviews consensus: The lo-fi designs of Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age are wonderfully eye-catching. Although simple in just about every way it’s hard not to love this set: how could we not, when it brings Lego and space together so elegantly?

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Lego space sets

✅ Buy it if: You want a simple build that results in an elegant model. Bonus points if you're also a space fan and want something to display on a shelf or the wall.

❌ Don't buy it if: You'd rather have a more complex, time-consuming build to sink your teeth into.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.