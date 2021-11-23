Save 40% on the Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars Building Kit featuring The Mandalorian and The Child

The Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child Building Kit is $8 off for Black Friday!

Fans of the "Star Wars" spinoff series "The Mandalorian," which aired its second season on the streaming service Disney Plus last year, can now enjoy assembling their own Lego BrickHeadz display model versions of The Child (also affectionately known as Baby Yoda) and show's title character.

The 295-piece building set is colorful and comes with all sorts of Lego bricks, including four transparent elements that the builder will use to give the illusion that The Child is floating in their hoverpram. The Child building toy also comes with adjustable ears to create happy or sad facial expressions.

The Mandalorian BrickHeadz figure comes with the character's signature weapons, like the blaster rifle that is clipped on the back, plus a blaster pistol meant to go in Mando's hand.

Both figures come with base plates, too, so that the user can display the finished model.

Lego recommends this building set for ages ten and up. They also warn that the toy is not suitable for children younger than three years old because the small parts are a choking hazard.

The Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child Building Kit is now on sale at Amazon for $11.99 ($8 off its original retail price).

Lego has been releasing starships, locations and characters from the "Star Wars" universe since 1999.

This BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child kit is on the small side and won't take up too much space once they are both assembled. The manufacturer says the Mandalorian measures 3 inches (8 cm) tall, and so does The Child when it is assembled atop its hoverpram.

The Lego Star Wars building kits are the toy company's most successful theme. This particular kit is currently one of Amazon's bestsellers in their Toy Stacking Block Sets category.

The live-action series received 24 Emmy Awards 2021 nominations across 19 categories. That included Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Music Composition For a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Drama Series. It's no wonder that The Mandalorian merchandise has been popular in recent holiday seasons.

