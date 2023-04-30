Everything you need to know about Lego's May the 4th Star Wars event

It's almost May, and that means Star Wars Day is nearly upon us. Undoubtedly, other retailers will also be getting in on the action, but there's one retailer we can always rely on when it comes to May the 4th activities, and that's Lego.

Every year on and around May 4th, Lego holds an epic Star Wars event, celebrating everything Lego Star Wars. That means we get a swathe of new sets, exclusive freebies, discounts and more. Lego Star Wars Day 2023 is no different, with celebrations kicking off on May 1st and running until May 7th. That means you've got almost a full week to treat yourself to as much Lego Star Wars goodness as your wallet will allow.

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Lego Star Wars Day 2023, including what new sets you can buy, what free gifts you can claim and more. Oh, and May the Fourth be with you.

Can't wait until Star Wars Day? You can browse our round-up of the current Lego Star Wars deals (opens in new tab). If you'd rather do some research into what sets you should pick up during the promotion, check out our guide to the best Lego Star Wars sets (opens in new tab).

When does Lego Star Wars Day start?

(Image credit: Lego )

Star Wars Day is technically May 4th, but Lego's themed celebrations are lasting all week.

Lego's Star Wars Day deals and offers kick off on Monday, May 1st at midnight, and they run until 11.59pm local time on Sunday, May 7th.

What is Star Wars Day?

(Image credit: Lego)

Star Wars has its very own holiday! OK, calling Star Wars Day an actual "holiday" might be a bit of stretch. It's not quite to the level of Christmas Day or Hanukkah. But yes, it's a day all about celebrating Star Wars.

If you're wondering how it came about, well, it's pretty simple. May the 4th sounds very similar to 'May the force', the opening segment of "May the force be with you," perhaps the most famous Star Wars quote of all time. It stuck, and thus May the 4th is now known as Star Wars Day among fans.

New Lego sets coming this Star Wars Day

(Image credit: Lego )

There are seven brand new Lego Star Wars sets which will be available from 1st May, perfect for picking up over Star Wars Day. There's also three brand new Lego Star Wars key chains incoming, so you can decorate your keys or backpack with a bit of cute Star Wars flair.

The sets are listed below. Scroll through the images to see each set and learn a little more about it.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: The LEGO Group) Lego X-Wing Starfighter, $239.99 / £209.99 We've had Lego X-Wing Starfighters before, but this is an Ultimate Collector's Series set, making it a little bigger and more desirable than most. It's made up of 1,949 pieces, comes with two minifigures (Luke Skywalker and R2-D2) and is an 18+ rated set. The X-Wing Starfighter is available from May 4th, although if you're a Lego VIP member, you're eligible for early access from the 1st. (Image credit: The LEGO Group) Lego Star Wars Emperor's Throne Room Diorama, $99.99 / £89.99 The first of two new diorama sets arriving this Star Wars Day, the Lego Emperor's Throne Room Diorama depicts the epic lightsaber duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi. It's another 18+ set aimed at adults, and it's made up of 807 pieces. (Image credit: The LEGO Group) Lego Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama, $79.99 / £69.99 The second new diorama set to come this Lego Star Wars Day is the Endor Speeder Chase Diorama. This is another scene from Return of the Jedi, but this time it's a depiction of the scene where Luke and Leia are in pursuit of a Scout Trooper. Aimed at builders aged 18 and over, this display set is made up of 608 pieces. (Image credit: The LEGO Group) Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer, $69.99 / £59.99 Finally! A Lego Super Star Destroyer that doesn't require a second mortgage! This model is perfect for displaying on your desk, and at 17 inches/43cm long it's still plenty big enough to give a sense of scale. The miniature Star Destroyers flying either side help, too. It's another adult-focused 18+ set, and it's made up of 630 pieces. (Image credit: The LEGO Group) Lego Star Wars BrickHeadz Battle of Endor Heroes, $39.99 / £39.99 If you're a fan of Lego BrickHeadz, then this is one new set arriving this Star Wars Day that you're not going to want to miss. There are five individual BrickHeadz models included here: Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, Wicket and Princess Leia. There are 549 pieces in the set, and it's recommended for builders aged 10 and up. (Image credit: The LEGO Group) Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor, $99.99 / £89.99 Fancy two ships in one set? Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor features two ships fighter ships featured in season three of The Mandalorian. We've had plenty of Lego TIE Interceptors before, but this is the first time we're getting a Lego Fang Fighter. There are 957 pieces in the set, including four minifigures: The Mandalorian, the Mandalorian Fleet Commander, a TIE Pilot and an R2-E6 droid. It's recommended for ages 9 and up. (Image credit: The LEGO Group) Lego Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter, $34.99 / £29.99 The Pirate Snub Fighter is the smallest of all the new sets coming this Lego Star Wars Day. It's another brand new ship, however, with the snub fighter first appearing in the recent third season of The Mandalorian. It includes two minifigures: Vane and a Snub Fighter Pilot. The set is made up of 285 pieces and is recommended for ages 8 and over. (Image credit: The LEGO Group) Lego Star Wars key chains, $5.99 / £4.99 each Three new Lego key chains are arriving in time for Star Wars Day. There's Fennec Shand, a Scout Trooper and Darth Vader. We've had both Darth Vader and Scout Trooper key chains before, but these minifigure models will have updated printing. Fennec Shand, however, is brand new.

Lego Star Wars Day free gifts

The main draw of Lego's May the 4th event for long-time Lego Star Wars fans is, undoubtedly, the exclusive free gifts. And hopefully, this year won't disappoint. There are three gifts with purchases up for grabs: a miniature Death Star II, a VIP exclusive collectible coin, and a micro-scale X-Wing Starfighter.

To pick up the VIP coin, you'll need to be a Lego VIP member. It's free to sign up, and we highly recommend you do: you'll earn VIP points back on every spend at Lego in-store or online. You can sign up online by clicking here (opens in new tab).

Take a better look at each of the free gifts below. They're available from May 1st until May 7th, or until stocks last, both in-store and online. Stock is likely to be limited, particularly for the miniature Death Star II, and so if you'd like to grab one we'd recommend making your Lego Star Wars purchases as early in the week as possible. The gifts stack, too, and so if you spend $150 / £130, you'll receive all three.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Death Star II - free with Star Wars purchases of $150 / £130 or more (opens in new tab) The most exclusive of this year's Lego Star Wars Day free gifts, this miniature Death Star II has a supposed RRP of $24.99. It's made up of 289 pieces, and has an age rating of 18+. It comes with a "Return of the Jedi 40" sign, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the movie.

(opens in new tab) Return of the Jedi 40th collectible coin set - free with Lego Star Wars purchases of $85 / £80 or more (opens in new tab) It's not Lego, but this special Death Star coin will make a great collectible for any Star Wars fan. The coin is printed on both sides, one with the Death Star ar the other with the Lego Star Wars logo. The set is packaged with a miniature Death Star blueprint.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter miniature - free with Star Wars purchases of $40 / £35 or more (opens in new tab) The final free gift this Lego Star Wars day is a miniature X-Wing Starfighter, packaged in a polybag. It's made up of 87 pieces and is recommended for ages 6 and up. The perfect companion for the much larger UCS X-Wing, perhaps?

Lego Star Wars Day VIP perks

If you're a Lego VIP member, there are a few extra perks to look forward to this Lego Star Wars day, too. From May 1st to 7th, you'll get double VIP points on all Lego Star Wars sets both in-store and online. Typically, you'll earn $5 of points for every $100 spent, but with the double VIP points event, you'll be getting $10 back.

If you're lucky enough to have a physical Lego store near you, it's worth paying a visit: a selection of Lego Star Wars sets will be offering 5x VIP points – so a whopping $25 back on every $100 spent. That's in-store only, however, and we don't yet know what sets will be included in the offer.

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Finally, the VIP Rewards Center will be hosting some exclusive giveaways and rewards. Between May 1st and 7th, Lego VIP members will be able to redeem their points for discounts on certain sets. You'll also be able to spend your points to enter some exclusive sweepstakes. Prizes include a sterling silver R2-D2 minifigure and a now-retired signed Imperial Star Destroyer.

If you're not already a Lego VIP member, make sure you sign up. It's free to join, and you can do it online. (opens in new tab)