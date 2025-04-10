'Love, Death + Robots' Season 4 teaser is a maelstrom of explosions, aliens, dinosaurs, and... well robots (video)

Lavished with critical praise and armfuls of gleaming Emmy Awards over the past three volumes, Netflix's mind-expanding animated anthology, "Love, Death + Robots," returns on May 15 with ten more stimulating shorts crafted in a variety of animation styles and tones.
"Love, Death + Robots" Volume 4 is again delivered up by the killer creative team of Tim Miller ("Deadpool," "Terminator: Dark Fate") and David Fincher ("Se7en," "Zodiac," "Mindhunter") and unchains a veritable stampede of "dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, and string-puppet rock stars."
Fortified by talented supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson ("Kung Fu Panda 2," "Kill Team Kill"), this new season is totally stocked with sci-fi, horror, and fantasy gems to savor.
As the teaser reveals, this absolute upper-cut of awesome animated visuals is fully locked and loaded with distinct mini films featuring: a Lilliputian alien invasion, clashing prehistoric monsters, colossal robot babies, talking household appliances, flaming hellish demons, a talking blue sex toy, exploding World War II bombers, a priest casually strolling along the seashore with a tentacled alien, and much more.
Each episode is crafted by a different animation studio to be named later along with official titles and synopses. After a three-year absence, "Love, Death + Robots" Vol. 4 uploads onto Netflix on May 15, 2025.
Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.
