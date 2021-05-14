Netflix powers up 'Love, Death + Robots' Volume 2

Perhaps the most provocative offering on the Netflix menu in 2019 was the insanely-entertaining animation anthology " Love, Death + Robots ."

Its NSFW smorgasbord of 18 animated science fiction shorts created by a multitude of international filmmakers plunged into avenues of artificial intelligence , monsters, robotics, alien worlds, space travel, and the very nature of humanity.

Presented by " Deadpool " director Tim Miller and "Se7en's" David Fincher, it struck an immediate nerve with fans who clamored for more magic after its initial season. And now the show is back with a May 14 season 2 premiere.

Netflix's Emmy-winning anthology series "Love, Death + Robots" returns for season 2 on May 14, 2021. (Image credit: Netflix)

Last month, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the second season for "Love, Death + Robots” and it looks like another astonishing outing. (You can watch it in the window above.) Eight standalone tales are slated to be released at once, adding to the young legacy of this Emmy Award-winning series.

Related: 20 sci-fi movies and TV shows to binge watch on Netflix

Naked giants, Christmas demons, crashed spaceships, and robots-gone-wild? Yes, please!

"Love, Death + Robots" is my dream project, it combines my love of animation and amazing stories," Miller said in a 2019 statement. "Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so f***ing excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation."

Netflix's "Love, Death + Robots" Season 2 debuts on May 14.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.